Cowboy
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Jerry Jones on Managing Garrett and the Cowboys: 'Like Two Fists of Jell-O'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Jerry Jones has two favorite food-related analogies - both of them colorful, unique and funny - to explain the challenges in managing the affairs of the Dallas Cowboys. One is about "peas." The other is today's main course: "Jell-O.''

"Running one of these football teams, when you run it the way I do, and with the help that I have, it’s like holding two handfuls of Jell-O,”' Jones said on Tuesday, closing a wide-ranging and insightful visit on 105.3 The Fan. "And about the time you think you've got it corralled over on one part of your hands, it's coming out the fingers on the other.”

Jerry also added that he's not looking for any sympathy for struggling to manage the tasks at hand, saying, "I'm the luckiest guy on this earth.''

Right now, the 6-5 Cowboys could use a little luck — and according to Jones, they could use better coaching from Jason Garrett and staff, too. He did not back down from his harsh analysis of his staff from Sunday after the loss at New England, noting here, "When you're the general manager as I am, the coaches are out there at my ultimate decision."

Jones said he did not consider firing Garrett after the loss, confirmed our report that the fact that the Cowboys brass didn't conduct a Monday meeting between ownership and staff is simply due to this condensed Thanksgiving Week (Dallas hosts the Bills on Thursday) and dismissed my theory that some of his ire is due to the loopy story that has Garrett plotting an escape from Dallas to the New York Giants.

He also flexed his GM muscle while at the same time taking "the-buck-stops-here'' responsibility for what's gone wrong in Dallas, despite the fact that the club is in first place in the NFC East.

"At the end of the day, the buck stops with me," he said. "I am highly critical and continually evaluating the performance of everybody involved."

Over the course of Jerry's 30 seasons in Dallas, he's often explained that running a team is "like trying to balance peas on a plate.'' He's also often used the "Jell-O" analogy. This time, he utilized the latter, though with all that's going on here at The Star, maybe Jones is trying to both balance those peas and grasp that Jell-O, all at the same time.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The NFL's Trippin': League Acknowledges Two Botched Calls in Cowboys Loss at Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

Travis Frederick and Tyron Smith were wrongfully called for tripping in the Cowboys' close loss to the Patriots.

Dallas Cowboys VS. New England Patriots Live Gameday Blog

Mike Fisher
3 0

Coming off of a critical win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are facing their toughest test of the season this week against the New England Patriots.

Cowboys fall to Patriots, 13-9

Matthew Postins
1 0

Cowboys have chances, but fail to overcome Patriots as Tom Brady improves to 5-0 vs. Dallas

Jerry Roasts Cowboys Garrett After Bumbling Loss at Patriots - And Here's Why

Mike Fisher
0

Jerry Jones Positioned Himself Outside of The Visitors Locker Room in New England And - Amid Perplexed anger, Frayed confidence and Naked honesty - Roasted Coach Garrett After A Bumbling Loss at Patriots. And Here's Why

Halftime Report: Cowboys Trying to Survive Special-Teams Foibles, Down 10-6 at Patriots

Mike Fisher
0

Our Halftime Report From New England, Where Wet Conditions Have the Dallas Cowboys Trying to Survive - Especially Special-Teams Foibles - While Down 10-6 To the Patriots

Cowboys at Patriots Prediction: How Can You Bet Against New England at Home?

Mike Fisher
0

Our CowboysSI.com Analysis and Cowboys at Patriots Prediction, With This Guideline: Betting Against New England at Home Is How Gamblers Go Broke

Patriots Once 'Sacked' Bennett; Does Cowboys D-Lineman Seek 'Revenge' Today?

Mike Fisher
0

Michael Bennett says, “It’s never personal in the NFL; It’s always business.' But maybe today, as his Cowboys visit Bill Belichick's Patriots, it's a little bit of both

If Cowboys Coach Garrett is Flirting with Giants, This Won’t End Well

Mike Fisher
0

The Rumor says Cowboys Coach Garrett is, in a way, Flirting with Giants. Allow me to offer a Jerry Jones history lesson that teaches us that This Won’t End Well

FIRST LOOK VIDEO: Cowboys at Patriots Features Nasty Weather

Mike Fisher
0

"You Are Looking Live ...'' at CowboysSI.com's FIRST LOOK VIDEO, as yes, as predicted, Cowboys at Patriots Features Some Nasty Weather

Cowboys at Patriots: Why Tom Brady 'Hated Dallas Coming Out of The Womb'

Mike Fisher
0

As A Football-Loving Kid, Tom Brady Remembers 'Hating The Dallas Cowboys Since Coming Out of The Womb.' He's Kidding, Of Course. But Today's Cowboys at Patriots Game is No Joke,