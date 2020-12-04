SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Jimmy Calls Out Bayless for Lying About Cowboys Trade

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - On October 13, 1989, the Dallas Cowboys engineered one of the largest, most lopsided and most important trades in NFL history, Dallas dealing All-Pro running back Herschel Walker in exchange for a huge package of picks and players that became the roster foundation of a three-time Super Bowl winner.

History allows room for an argument between which Cowboys boss - owner Jerry Jones or head coach Jimmy Johnson - was the mastermind of the deal; we've always contended in this space that there is room for credit for both men.

But now, viewers of FS1, part of the FOX conglomerate that now employs Johnson, is being asked to give some credit to a third party.

Skip Bayless.

Bayless is on TV claiming that he had inside knowledge, beforehand, of the coming trade. And how did he know?

Because, Bayless claims,"I was right in the middle of it. ... Jimmy actually came to me ... and asked me, 'What if I told you I could trade Herschel Walker for a king's ransom?' That's what he asked me.

"I said, 'Seriously'?''

Well, no. Not seriously. 

This trade, which sent shockwaves through the NFL, stayed under wraps until it occurred; there was no media knowledge of it in advance, as Bayless claims.

Not long after this, Bayless would write a book about Johnson's role in turning the Cowboys into a winner ... but Johnson refused to be interviewed for the book. (That's right; Bayless was so "right in the middle of it'' that he was forced to write books about the Cowboys without cooperation from the Cowboys.)

READ MORE: Cowboys' 'Real Leader' Dak Responds to Bayless About Mental Issues

We have in this space detailed our distaste for Bayless on a professional and personal basis, all founded on our 30-year knowledge of him. We are therefore not surprised at Bayless' outrageous claim; rather, we continue to feel some sadness for the viewers and sponsors who are unknowingly being conned.

And who is here to testify this time that Bayless is a conman? Jimmy Johnson himself.

"Never said this!'' Johnson tweeted.

Skip Bayless caught lying? Yeah ... But it's a living. We suppose.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys' Rehabbing Dak: ‘I Know My Team Needs Me’

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Is Offering Advice to NFL Rookies, Rehabbing His Ankle And Celebrating ‘Small Victories.’ ‘I Know My Team Needs Me,’ He Says

Mike Fisher

Honoree Zeke’s Cowboys Vs. Ravens: Who Bounces Back?

Ezekiel Elliott receives an NFL honor - but he would also like a Dallas win. ‘Locked on’ studies Zeke’s Dallas Cowboys at the Ravens: Who bounces back?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys’ Vander Esch NFL Playoffs Take: ‘That’s A Ridiculous Question’

Dallas Cowboys LB Vander Esch Offers A Sizzling NFL Playoffs Take: ‘That’s A Ridiculous Question’

Mike Fisher

Buzz: Urban Meyer Assembling A 'What-If' Staff To Join Him at Texas

Reliable Buzz Says NCAA Coaching Icon Urban Meyer Is Assembling A 'What-If' Staff That Could Join Him If He Opts to Take Over The University of Texas Program

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Injury Update: How Are Zeke, Tank & Aldon?

Dallas Cowboys Injury Update: What's The Practice Status Of Ezekiel Elliott, DeMarcus Lawrence And Aldon Smith?

Mike Fisher

Markus Paul Funeral Plans: The Entire Dallas Cowboys Team Will Attend Virtually

Dallas Cowboys Assistant Coach Markus Paul Passed Away at Age 54 While 'Surrounded by Love'; This Week, The Team Will Attend His Virtual Funeral Service

Mike Fisher

NFL Power Rankings: Do You Trust The Cowboys?

NFL Power Rankings: Do You Trust The Dallas Cowboys? Not When They're On A Level With The Jets and Jaguars, You Don't

Mike Fisher

Jerry Compares Broncos COVID QB With Cowboys Playing DiNucci

Owner Jerry Jones Compares The Denver Broncos' Emergency COVID QB With The Dallas Cowboys Playing Rookie QB Ben DiNucci

Mike Fisher

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones is ‘Worried About That Rascal’ Dez Bryant of Ravens

Why Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones is ‘Worried About That Rascal’ Dez Bryant - Now of The Baltimore Ravens

Mike Fisher

NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys Take Superstar CB At No. 4

Dane Brugler's Early Projection is Out: In His NFL Mock Draft, The Dallas Cowboys Take Superstar CB At Pick No. 4

Matthew Postins