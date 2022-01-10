Kellen Moore Gets Interview Offer, Joins Dallas Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on List

Skip to main content
Kellen Moore Gets Interview Offer, Joins Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn on Broncos List

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys employ two hot NFL head coaching candidates. And the Denver Broncos want to visit with both of them.

Following up on the news that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is invited to line up an interview comes more news - offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is also on the Denver wish list.

Also among those in the Denver mix, via multiple reports, are Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (who starred at the University of Colorado), Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett, and Jerod Mayo, a top New England aide.

The Broncos’ top spot was vacated over the weekend with the firing of Vic Fangio.

In addition to his obvious qualifications, Quinn is a strong candidate for the job due to his relationship to Broncos GM George Paton.

Under Quinn, 51, Dallas has seen a major turnaround on defense in 2021, scoring six defensive touchdowns, forcing a league-high 33 turnovers, recording 31 sacks and placing seventh in the NFL in points allowed at just 20.5 per game.

Under Moore's leadership, the Cowboys offense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game, and No. 1 in scoring offense, where the playoff-bound Cowboys average more than 30 points per contests.

Dallas plays host to the 49ers in the playoffs on Sunday, another chance for the two coordinators to show off their qualifications.

