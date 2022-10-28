'I'm Kelvin Joseph - I'm Not a Troublemaker': Cowboys CB First Comments Since Fatal Shooting

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has not issued a full public comment about the March 18 shooting death of Cameron Ray, 20, an incident that saw Joseph as a passenger inside the black SUV from which several shots were fired outside a Dallas nightclub, until now.

“I’m Kelvin Joseph,” he said in a Friday media call. “I’m a child of God. I’m a son. I’m a father to a son. I’m a leader. I’m a learner. And most of all, I’m a smart kid, and I’m not a troublemaker or somebody who is just going to cause problems or do anything like that.''

The Cowboys came away from the incident convinced that Joseph was not directly involved in the shooting, and opted to retain the 2021 NFL Draft second-round pick on the roster, where he has improved greatly from a year, especially contributing on special teams for the 5-2 Cowboys.

Said coach Mike McCarthy in late July: "I just want you to know that when the situation occurred, we had a lot of internal conversation that was really in-depth. Based off the information we've been given, we felt it was important to support him.''

Joseph has been cleared of any wrong-doing by Dallas police. The NFL has also investigated, and could still issue a punishment.

“My team is handling the situation,” Joseph said when quizzed about any information related to the shooting and about the NFL's examination of the case. “I’m not going to really address anything on that topic today. I’m just going to focus on football.”

Joseph also declined to comment publicly, via the media, to the family of Ray.

“No, sir,” Joseph said.

Dallas police charged two men who are reportedly associated with Joseph: Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both of Baton Rouge, which is Joseph's hometown.

Joseph, 22, did arrive in the NFL amid some behavioral questions, according to league sources. The Cowboys have in general said positive things about his work habits and maturation.

"I appreciate the Dallas Cowboys for taking a chance on me,'' Joseph said. "I’m happy to be a pro, and I’m going to continue to treat myself as a pro and move as a pro.“

