Cardinals at Cowboys: 3 Roster Moves - and 1 New Surprise

Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals are coming into AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys are making final plans for how to handle the visit.

FRISCO - A bit over a year ago, Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals came into AT&T Stadium in 2020 NFL Week 6 and drubbed the Dallas Cowboys, 38-10.

Here comes this year's rematch, 11-4 Dallas hosting the 10-5 Cardinals on Sunday. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are healthy and ready to roll.

“That’s something that I think about,” said Prescott of being injured and watching the 2020 meeting. “I’m excited to play this team and (approach) this matchup healthy.”

The Cowboys are very healthy entering this showdown, but on Saturday did bolster the roster with three moves - and did surprise with one non-move.

The Cowboys have activated wide receivers Noah Brown (off injured reserve) and Simi Fehoko (off COVID-19) leading up to the meeting vs. Cardinals.

Safety Darian Thompson was also elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. He is a special-teams ace and should help.there. The two receivers could do the same.

And the surprising non-move? The Dallas News is first to report that the Cowboys won't elevate new linebacker Devante Bond up from the practice squad, as was originally assumed.

His acquisition came as a result of Keanu Neal being moved to the COVID list.

So, Dallas will only employ three linebackers on Sunday vs. Cardinals: Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford.

Tyron Smith, the All-Pro left tackle who has missed five games, “has taken all the reps in practice,'' coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday. "I look for him to stay right on schedule and be available Sunday.”

Dallas could however employ “load management” here.

Ezekiel Elliott has battled through a ligament problem that has given him a troublesome knee.

“I’m very encouraged about the direction it’s going,” Elliott said. “I feel more explosive. I feel faster.”

Tony Pollard (foot) seems to be working through his issues as well. And Demarcus Lawrence (foot) was also “full” on Friday, as was Pollard.

And finally, in the COVID category, rookie defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna went on the list on Friday - and late Friday afternoon, so did linebacker Neal - but this week, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Jourdan Lewis all returned off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dallas is presently the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Arizona sits at No. 5.

