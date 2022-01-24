Shaq Tells Cowboys to Fire Mike McCarthy, Hire Coach Deion Sanders

“Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach,” Shaq says. “Put it out, Tweet it, TikTok it, Instagram it… put it out.”

FRISCO - Shaquille O’Neal happens to be a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He also happens to have an oversized sense of humor. So we’re not sure which Shaq is which is when it comes to who the Los Angeles Lakers legend insists the Cowboys should hire as their next head coach.

On a recent episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” O’Neal said he favors Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders as the next boss of Dallas’ sideline.

“I’m putting this out right now,” Shaq said. “Deion Sanders is the next head coach for the Cowboys.”

“Jerry Jones, this message is from Shaquille O’Neal Incorporated,” the TNT NBA commentator continued. “Deion Sanders for the next coach to Cowboys. You want the Dallas back rocking. Bring Deion to the fold. Deion will hold those players accountable.

To Sanders’ credit, he has turned around the Jackson State program just a year, leading them to the best record in the school’s history at 11-2. And this year, he’s made national news with big-time recruiting success.

Beyond that, Sanders does not really have much practical experience as a coach.

As a player, of course, his credentials are virtually without peer. He starred with the Cowboys from 1995-1999 as part of a lengthy career that made him a perennial All-Pro selection, a Super Bowl champion and a Pro Football Hall of Fame honoree..

In terms of having things “rocking”? If that means the Cowboys led by Deion would be newsworthy, Shaq certainly has that right.

Such ideas - serious to comical - are popular right now as Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is being left dangling by a non-committal owner Jerry Jones following the team’s failure in a last weekend’s Wild Card game loss to the Niners.

There is Sean Payton gossip. And now there is Deion Sanders gossip.

“Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach,” Shaq said. “Put it out, Tweet it, TikTok it, Instagram it… put it out.”