Locked On Cowboys: Still A Future Here?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys dropped another one on Thanksgiving, a loss to Washington that makes the present seem dubious.

So, how about the future?

"We've just got to get in here and meet these challenges,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "Unfortunately, we took a step back this week regardless of the challenges that we were facing, we just didn't meet them. We just got to go back to work and get back on track of getting better each week."

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool break down the team's Week 12 loss to the Washington Football Team. ... and we ponder whether Stephen's wish is realistic.

We know that a "woe is me'' approach is self-defeating ... and we hope the 3-8 Dallas Cowboys know it as well.

How much blame should head coach Mike McCarthy get for the fourth-down play calls?

What does this loss meaning for the Cowboys going forward? .... Especially with yet another serious injury issue? ... And so much more!

