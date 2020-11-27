SI.com
Locked On Cowboys: Still A Future Here?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys dropped another one on Thanksgiving, a loss to Washington that makes the present seem dubious.

So, how about the future?

"We've just got to get in here and meet these challenges,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. "Unfortunately, we took a step back this week regardless of the challenges that we were facing, we just didn't meet them. We just got to go back to work and get back on track of getting better each week."

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys'' podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool break down the team's Week 12 loss to the Washington Football Team. ... and we ponder whether Stephen's wish is realistic.

We know that a "woe is me'' approach is self-defeating ... and we hope the 3-8 Dallas Cowboys know it as well.

READ MORE: Cowboys Coach Markus Paul Passes Away While 'Surrounded by Love'

READ MORE: Washington 41, Cowboys 16: Emotional Roller-Coaster Dips Low

READ MORE: Cowboys Play-Calling: McCarthy - Too Cute And Too Frustrated

How much blame should head coach Mike McCarthy get for the fourth-down play calls?

READ MORE: Cowboys' ‘Best Player’ On Crutches; Martin Could Miss A Month

What does this loss meaning for the Cowboys going forward? .... Especially with yet another serious injury issue? ... And so much more!

We invite you in Cowboys Nation to be a part of what we do ... and thanks for reading and listening!

