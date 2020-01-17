CowboyMaven
McCarthy Commitment: in First Week in Dallas, New Coach Hasn’t Yet Stepped Outside Cowboys HQ

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy certainly seems like an “outdoorsy” type. He grew up a blue-color kid in Pittsburgh, has for more than a decade called Wisconsin home, and as the new coach of the Dallas Cowboys vows to have his team practice in the backyard of The Star, outdoors, as much as possible.

But McCarthy himself? He’s been employed here a week and told us Thursday that he’s yet to set foot outside the team’s headquarters.

“Haven’t been outside since I stepped off that (owner Jerry Jones’) helicopter,” McCarthy said.

Now to be fair, living inside the bubble that is The Star isn’t exactly living a life of denial of the finer things. Following the helicopter ride aboard “Jer Force One,” McCarthy has bunked every night at the luxurious Omni Hotel, which is part of the “campus” here at The Star. If he needs a quick meal, the players’ dining hall is first-class and full-service. And for dinner?

“I’ve eaten in the Cowboys Club every night,” he said of the ultra-private members-only in-house restaurant atop The Star.

McCarthy plans to move his family from Green Bat to DFW; he said wife Jessica is shopping for a home. 

But for now? With so many tasks at hand?  Mike McCarthy has a “home” ... inside the expansive and luxurious confines of The Star in Frisco.

