Linebacker Michael Pinckney dreams of tackling the National Football League’s reigning Most Valuable Player, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That aspiration, of course, is contingent on what is to come in the upcoming 2020 "virtual'' NFL Draft and the months that follow.

Pinckney is a four-year starter from University of Miami who posted remarkably consistent production each year. He racked up 285 career tackles, 14.5 sacks and three interceptions in his college career, despite playing through a significant hip injury in his final two seasons.

After an eye-catching, team-leading performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 18, his nagging injury turned more painful. He opted to get surgery to repair his torn labrum. His successful surgery was right before the COVID-19 epidemic changed the healthcare priorities.

“Fortunately, I made the right decision to get the surgery at that time," Pinckney said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. "I think like a week later, they shut down all the hospitals. I was talking later to the surgeon and he said I was lucky to get in. I would have been in a bad position if I would have waited and been sitting around to get the surgery.”

Pinckney, a projected late-round pick, is excited to enter the league healthy and confident that whichever teams selects him will be pleased…

“You are getting an invested guy,” Pinckney said. “You are getting a guy who will do whatever the team asks me to do. I’m willing to learn and I’m trying to make a difference on whatever team I’m selected to.”

Pinckney’s 5-7 month rehab will take him through organized team activities, mini camp, training camp and possibly into the regular season. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are showing a particular interest in Pinckney. How might he be an asset to the Dallas Cowboys?

Dallas is pretty set at the linebacker position at top of the rotation after retaining Sean Lee, Justin March and Joe Thomas to help Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. If they look to bolster the depth, it will be late in the draft, which is where Pinckney could come into play.