CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

NFL Draft: Miami LB Dreams of Tackling Lamar; Potential Cowboys Target?

BriAmaranthus

Linebacker Michael Pinckney dreams of tackling the National Football League’s reigning Most Valuable Player, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. That aspiration, of course, is contingent on what is to come in the upcoming 2020 "virtual'' NFL Draft and the months that follow.

Pinckney is a four-year starter from University of Miami who posted remarkably consistent production each year. He racked up 285 career tackles, 14.5 sacks and three interceptions in his college career, despite playing through a significant hip injury in his final two seasons.

After an eye-catching, team-leading performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 18, his nagging injury turned more painful. He opted to get surgery to repair his torn labrum. His successful surgery was right before the COVID-19 epidemic changed the healthcare priorities.

“Fortunately, I made the right decision to get the surgery at that time," Pinckney said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. "I think like a week later, they shut down all the hospitals. I was talking later to the surgeon and he said I was lucky to get in. I would have been in a bad position if I would have waited and been sitting around to get the surgery.”

Pinckney, a projected late-round pick, is excited to enter the league healthy and confident that whichever teams selects him will be pleased…

“You are getting an invested guy,” Pinckney said. “You are getting a guy who will do whatever the team asks me to do. I’m willing to learn and I’m trying to make a difference on whatever team I’m selected to.”

Pinckney’s 5-7 month rehab will take him through organized team activities, mini camp, training camp and possibly into the regular season. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are showing a particular interest in Pinckney. How might he be an asset to the Dallas Cowboys?

Dallas is pretty set at the linebacker position at top of the rotation after retaining Sean Lee, Justin March and Joe Thomas to help Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. If they look to bolster the depth, it will be late in the draft, which is where Pinckney could come into play. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Statement: 'Here's The Truth About My Dinner Party'

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Statement Expresses Unhappiness With the COVID-19 Violations Accusations: 'Here's The Truth About My Dinner Party'

Mike Fisher

by

Dallas_99

Despite Reports, Cowboys Unaware Of A Dak Decision To Sit Out Workouts

Despite Reports, Dallas Cowboys Management Says It Is Unaware Of A Dak Prescott Decision To Sit Out Workouts

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Cowboys Stephen Jones on Dak & Zeke Party: 'No More Of That'

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones Says The Team Has Spoken To Party-Goers Dak Prescott & Ezekiel Ellliott Party: 'You Won't Be Seeing That Anymore'

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

President Trump Tabs Dallas Owners Mark Cuban & Jerry Jones for ‘Re-Open America Advisory Board’

President Trump Tabs Dallas Owners Mark Cuban & Jerry Jones for ‘Re-Open America Advisory Board’

Mike Fisher

by

IndyCarTim

How a McCarthy Gym Visit Led To Aldon Smith's Cowboys Deal

How Coach Mike McCarthy's L.A. Gym Visit - To See His Actress Daughter - Led To Aldon Smith Signing With The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Free Agency & NFL Draft Positional Needs: Why Look at RB?

How have the Dallas Cowboys done in free agency to this point? Here we review the running back position. Plus, we update our NFL Draft need meter.

Matthew Postins

Any Cowboys Drama Ahead for Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott?

During a time when coach and quarterback would be bonding one-on-one, watching film together, communicating and establishing a relationship… McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott are at a disadvantage.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys & Coronavirus: Dak & Zeke Party On; What Are The Consequences?

Cowboys & Coronavirus: Dak Prescott & Ezekiel Elliott Party On, With No Punishment - But What Are The Consequences?

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever

Would Cowboys 'Love' A First-Round Trade For Center Ruiz In NFL Draft?

Peter King Reports the Dallas Cowboys Would 'Love' A First-Round Trade For Center Cesar Ruiz In The Upcoming NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Tank Lawrence: The NFL Should Buy The XFL

Dallas Cowboys Star Tank Lawrence Has An Answer To Saving Year-Round Football: The NFL Should Buy The XFL

Mike Fisher