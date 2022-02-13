Micah Parsons: Cowboys 'Haters' are 'Sick & Jealous'

It’s sick, these people are sick. These Cowboys haters are sick,” Parsons says. “They’re jealous.''

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is following up his stellar season with a star turn of a Super Bowl Week. His winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and finishing second in NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was quite an accomplishment.

His from-the-inside support of Cowboys Nation is quite another.

It’s sick, these people are sick. These Cowboys haters are sick,” Parsons said in a visit on The Jim Rome Show. “They’re jealous.''

Yeah, but somebody could argue, what about the fact that “America’s Team'' was once again ousted from the NFL Playoffs early this year and hasn't won a Super Bowl in more than a quarter of a century - well before the 23-year-old Parsons was even born?

"Regardless of what happened, we’re still a top organization, and people hate it,'' replied Parsons. "They hate it. They want their team to be the Cowboys so bad.”

There is something to this, as Cowboys fans know; even the football followers who profess to "hate'' Dallas nevertheless pay the Cowboys a great deal of attention. And Parsons knows this not only as a standout player, but also as a fan himself, one who was very vocal about hoping he'd be drafted from Penn State to Big D.

The Cowboys shuffled around in that first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and owner Jerry Jones and company finally selected him No. 12 overall. It worked in every possible way ... except, unfortunately, when it came to success in the playoffs.

And Parsons is correct when he notes how many people savor that fact.

“People actively want to see the Cowboys lose,” Rome said.

“That’s extremely accurate,'' Parsons agreed.

We're not sure about the "sick'' part; "Good guys vs. Bad guys'' is as old as storytelling itself. But “jealous”? Of the attention given and success earned over the course of the Dallas Cowboys existence?

“Jealousy” is as old as storytelling itself, too.