Micah Parsons + Jason Witten: How Many Cowboys Super Bowls?

FRISCO - Jason Witten leading an offense and Micah Parsons leading a defense?

Yes, that might've been Super.

In an exclusive interview with CowboysSI.com’s Bri Amaranthus, former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten played literal fantasy football.

"Micah Parsons, man, could have (come) 10 years earlier?" Witten said with a grin. "I know I would've greatly appreciated that (and) probably would've had some sort of Super Bowl ring of sort sitting around."

Witten, no doubt one of the most accomplished offensive talents in Cowboys history, has a resume the size of Texas. But most of the rosters he was a part of didn't quite have that same balance on defense.

Witten lauded the current Cowboys group for finding that strong balance, as Dallas is highly ranked on both sides of the ball.

"I don't know that I ever played with a defense this dominant," Witten said.

He had particular praise for sophomore Parsons, who earned last year's NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award as a rookie and could be well on his way to another.

During Witten's 16-year tenure in North Texas (2003-17, 2019), the Cowboys' defense finished in the top 10 in yards allowed only four times. That fact sometimes served as an albatross for Tony Romo and Witten and the guys on offense.

The Cowboys are 10-3, and in recent weeks they've needed late-game heroics to top supposedly inferior teams. But over the course of this season, Witten notes, the complementary football is working.

"If the opposing offense goes down and scores, it seems like Dak (Prescott) and the offense go back (and score) right away in response," Witten noted. "If the offense has to punt, the defense doesn't flinch, it's three and out, they get the ball back."

Parsons, Prescott, and the Cowboys play a noon game at Jacksonville on Sunday, and yes, Witten will be watching - and more.

"I'm pulling for them," Witten said. "(There are) a lot of guys whom I had a lot of success with, some adversity with, (with) a lot of sweat and tears and blood along the way. (They're) good guys that work hard and they deserve everything that's coming their way."

