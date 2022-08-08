Micah Parsons Motivation: Cowboys Version of Jordan, LeBron, Kobe

Just when you thought Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had gone a little bit too far in comparing Micah Parsons to boxing champ Mike Tyson ...

Micah himself going way beyond that with his own comps.

“The thing that keeps me driving is just my competitive nature,” said Parsons, the Cowboys' second-year defensive star. “You look at all the great players like (Michael Jordan), you look at LeBron (James) and Kobe (Bryant), they always have this drive to do something bigger than what was ever done before. Bringing a Super Bowl (to Dallas) is where my mind’s at, and that’s what drives me.''

That's a nice match with Jerry saying, "Parsons is unique in that he's competitive in the most challenging physical areas,” Jerry said. “He's competitive in the defensive line area. He's competitive in the open field … I don't want to make more of it than it is, but he brings a competitive spirit that is Mike Tyson-esque."

That seems like a lot, but ...

The rookie phenom fell just 1.5 sacks shy of the rookie sack record with 13 sacks, despite not even being drafted anywhere along the defensive line. Additionally, Parsons boasted the highest pass-rush grade in the league and forced three fumbles. Parsons displayed his pass-rushing versatility as well, harassing opposing quarterbacks from both the edge and as a linebacker.

From Parsons' competitiveness has come lofty expectations for himself, stating he has his eyes set on the single-season sack record. Oh, and he playfully has talked of leading Dallas in interceptions, too, even though he's not recorded a pick as a college or pro player.

But, if you're driven, you're driven.

"What I want to do for my family and this team and what I know I can accomplish with my abilities, that’s what drives me,'' Parsons said. "We talk all the time about so much talent, youth and older kids that go to waste, and I don’t want this to go to waste. I just want to be an example. That’s what drives me for my city and for my family.”

