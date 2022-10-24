Micah Parsons 'Superpower' - & 'Father-Son Talk' with Coach Dan Quinn - Pushes Cowboys Over Lions

ARLINGTON - Only once this season has the Dallas Cowboys defense allowed more than 20 points to an opponent, that occurring in last week's lost at Philadelphia. And giving up touchdowns has been a rarity as well.

Micah Parsons sprinting through a crowd of bodies at a speed of nearly 21 MPH suggests strongly that the "Lion-backer'' didn't want to allow any such thing here in Sunday's 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Dallas stole five second-half takeaways and totaled five sacks in moving to 5-2, and there were an assortment of "signature plays'' that allowed the defense to key a win in QB Dak Prescott's first game back after thumb surgery.

Maybe the most dazzling of those? Parsons offered up arguably the biggest play of the game while chasing down a screen pass to T.J. Hockenson - who seemed to have a clear path to a touchdown that could've put Dallas in a 13-10 hole - Parsons somehow outran the field and knocked him out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

“At first I thought he scored, I didn’t think I’d make it,” Parsons said, adding that he felt inspired by a pregame visit with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. “I sat down with him this past weekend and he was talking to me about plays I could make just using my speed, knowing that it’s my superpower.

"We just had that father-son talk ... and he challenged me and I told him, 'If you challenge me I’ll never let you down.”

The inspired Dallas defense, on the very next play, saw DeMarcus Lawrence involved in forcing a Detroit fumble that was recovered by Anthony Barr.

"That's the one play nobody is talking about,'' said Quinn, who hasn't been wrong about much during his season-and-a-half in Dallas but who is wrong about that one.

“It was huge,'' Lawrence said of Parsons' play. "For Micah to have that type of energy and effort on that play ... That type of energy goes a long way. It’s contagious around the whole room and we’re just going to keep it going.”

There are now numbers that suggest Dallas has the NFL's best defense. ... and "superpowers'' and "father-son talks'' are among the reasons.

