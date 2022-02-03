Michael Gallup Enters Surgery - Then Cowboys NFL Free Agency

Gallup has been a Cowboys big-play receiver. Can he do it again?

FRISCO - It was a lost season of sorts for Michael Gallup, who is soon to take the next step toward making sure it's not a lost offseason.

Gallup, a Dallas Cowboys big-play wide receiver, sustained a torn ACL against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the regular season, a loss in which Gallup accomplished something that deserves a prominent place on his resume: He injured the knee while in the process of trying to catch a TD pass ...

And caught it, anyway,

Gallup is scheduled for the surgery on Thursday, February 10; some have pondered the reason for the month-long delay. But beyond the fact that the procedure will be performed by Dr. Dan Cooper - the best in the business - there is no reason to ponder. (We will work on the educated guess that it is about swelling reduction.)

Let's work on another educated guess: The surgery will go well. Gallup will play in the NFL in 2022.

But when?

How well?

And where?

Gallup will be entering free agency coming off a down year in which he played just nine games. Before the season-ending knee injury there was the calf ailment sustained after the Week 1 loss at Tampa Bay, and the next thing you know, Gallup was able to catch just 35 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns - a fraction of the numbers he and the other guys in the receivers room - Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb - dreamed of.

Remember "1,000 yards x 3"? That still hasn't become a reality.

Gallup, selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Colorado State, has been a big-play receiver and a high-character guy. At one point, healthy, we talked of him getting a new contract (probably outside of Dallas) worth $13 million APY.

Now? There is no way of knowing.

Dallas has its decision to make on keeping Amari (and his contract) and its decision to make on Gallup. Additionally, Ced Wilson and Malik Turner are also hitting free agency.

Michael Gallup, with the Cowboys using their medical information to predict success while winning him back in a soft market? That would benefit Dallas. And maybe Gallup, too, in the long run. But first comes a productive offseason, starting with surgery.

