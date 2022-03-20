Skip to main content

‘My Bodyguard’: Cowboys Ex La’el Collins Reveals First Thing He Told Bengals QB Joe Burrow

“Your new bodyguard is in town,” Collins told Burrow. “No one’s touching you.”

FRISCO - The Cincinnati Bengals are building an offensive line to  protect Joe Burrow.  On Sunday, the Bengals took a big step and signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins to what we believe is a three-year contract.

And La’el’s first words to Burrow follow a familiar theme from his time in Dallas with Dak Prescott.

The Bengals last year gave up the third-most sacks during the season, and the second-year quarterback got sacked nine times by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round and then seven times in their Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Little wonder Burrow, an LSU guy like Collins, got involved in the recruiting of La’el to the team. Per TheMMQB’s Albert Breer, the former No. 1 pick Burrow played a big role in recruiting the big man to town.

The Bengals think Burrow and the carryover talent might be good enough to accomplish big things again in 2022. Collins happens to be the third new offensive lineman rolling into town,  along with center Ted Karras and guard Alex Cappa, will look to make that dream a reality.

And as for the Cowboys? As much as Dallas obviously soured on Collins, and given the fact that he represents a talent that is not really overpriced, Cowboys Nation has a right to wonder what Joe Burrow and the AFC champs know about “The Bodyguard” that Dallas is somehow deciding isn’t worth the trouble.

