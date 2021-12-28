Cowboys LOOK: Natalie & Dak - Reindeer & ‘Better Lovers’ Outfits Going Viral

Skip to main content
    Cowboys LOOK: Natalie & Dak Prescott - Reindeer & 'Better Lovers' Outfits Going Viral

    “Yeah, it wasn’t my idea but the girlfriend wanted to wear it so I wore it, and I actually wore it to the facility,” Prescott says.
    FRISCO - One sign of love: When it's etched on the back of your girlfriend's jacket.

    Another sign of love: When your girlfriend suggests the two of you dress like reindeer ... and you embrace the idea so fully that you wear the outfit to work.

    Christmas weekend for Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and girlfriend Natalie Buffett was a productive one, both on the field (Prescott helped the NFL East champion-Cowboys crush Washington 56-14) and on the internet, where Natalie's fashion-statements have gathered attention.

    "Cowboys Make Better Lovers'' is the slogan on the back of Natalie's jean jacket, a cozy thought ... but one matched by the outfits she posted on Instagram of the two decked out in reindeer onesies - also starring their dog wearing Christmas hat.

    “Santa and his reindeer🎅🏼🤍,” Buffett noted in the Christmas caption.

    Prescott added his own holiday greeting in the comments section of the photo.

    “Merry Christmas from our Sleigh ♥️,” Prescott said.

    After the game, the prying media needed to know more.

    “Yeah, it wasn’t my idea but the girlfriend wanted to wear it so I wore it, and I actually wore it to the facility,” Prescott said late into the night at AT&T Stadium after a game in which he and his teammates also earned NFC East caps and T-shirts. “Once I put it on, it felt good. So, I just kept it on. That was my Christmas Day outfit and yeah, I mean, just blessed. Blessed to be able to have the Christmas that I did.''

