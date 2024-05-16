NFL Twitter roasts Giants' 100th anniversary throwback unis; Cowboys fans pile on
The New York Giants will be celebrating the franchise's 100th season in 2024, and are celebrating the monumentous occassion with a special "Century Red" throwback uniform.
The uniforms pay homage to the Giants of the past, with a winged helmet from the franchise's 1938 championship team, red jerseys with a blue accent from the team's appearance in the first-ever NFL Championship Game, aand red socks with blue and white stripes from the inaugural season in 1925.
Oh, and there are some tan pants.
The Giants will wear the throwbacks at least twice this season.
Immediately after the uniform was unveiled, NFL Twitter began roasting the Giants for the unusual look.
Naturally, some fans noticed the similarities between the Giants' monstrosity and the Montreal Canadiens. Several tweets compared the uniforms to those of the Habs.
Now, it's not nice to kick someone while they are down. But this is the Giants. Naturally, the Dallas Cowboys faithful were among those to pile one, and hopefully, the G-Men will bring these to Dallas for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving feast.
As long as they don't bring Shane Falco...
The Cowboys will meet the Giants for the first time this season in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, before hosting Danny Dimes and company on Thanksgiving in Week 13.
You can check out the full 2024 Cowboys regular season schedule here.