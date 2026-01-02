Cowboys-Giants announcer pairing & assignment for Week 18 has Dallas legend on call

The Dallas Cowboys wrap up the season on Sunday, January 4, with an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. While the Cowboys were eliminated from NFL playoff contention a few weeks ago, the team still has an opportunity to finish the season on a high note.

With a win over the Giants, the Cowboys would finish the 2025-26 campaign with a 5-1 record in the division.

Dallas enters the game as slight 3.5-point favorites on the road.

Ahead of the season finale, it was announced that Cowboys fans will see a familiar face in the booth on FOX, with Dallas legend Daryl "Moose" Johnston on the broadcast team.

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty is interviewed by Fox Sports reporter Allison Williams | Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants at MetLife Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

On the call for the season finale will be play-by-play announcer Kevin Kugler, while Johnston will serve as the analyst. Throughout the afternoon, Allison Williams will be providing updates from the sidelines.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Giants Online

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

