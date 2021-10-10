NFL Bribery Case: Dak Testifies for Collins

Prescott was asked directly about the bribery accusation and denied any knowledge of such an incident.

ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys quarterback is on stage today here at AT&T Stadium to play the New York Giants on national TV. But on Friday, he appeared in court to testify against accusations of bribery made against friend and teammate La’el Collins, who is fighting a five-game suspension for allegedly violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Collins, 28, was suspended on Sept. 10 for violations regarding multiple drug tests and allegedly trying to bribe the league’s test collector. The league said during Friday’s hearing in Sherman, Texas, that the person who collects the tests reported last November that Collins asked to meet with him "man-to-man," adding that he felt he was "being tested too much."

It was during that conversation, the NFL alleges, when Collins asked if there was something "we could do" and offered the official $5,000 and later $10,000.

Prescott suggested that players have a friendly relationship with the tester, named "Roy'' in the documents.

"I’ve always messed with Roy," he said, "and Roy kind of laughed and took it how it was, and joked. And as I would say, Roy ... wants to be everybody’s friend in a sense."

"No, I never heard from La’el or anybody ever think about something like that."

The NFL had initially handed down a suspension of just games but after Collins appealed that suspension, and an arbitrator appointed by both the league and the NFLPA not only denied the appeal but also enforced a five-game suspension. As of today, Collins, the team's starting right tackle, will have served four games.

