NFL Cancels Cowboys Vs. Steelers Hall of Fame Game in Canton

FRISCO - The COVID-19 pandemic is causing the NFL to continue to take realistic looks at its own calendar and the latest reality?

The NFL preseason opener that was to feature the Dallas Cowboys against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6 in Canton, Ohio, is being canceled. In coordination with that decision, the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony that had been scheduled for August 8 is being postponed.

As first noted by ESPN, the Cowboys and the Steelers are expected to play in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game. The enshrinement ceremony can also be expected to be held next year in coordination with the game.

As with the rest of the NFL teams, the Cowboys and Steelers have seen their usual offseason schedule largely eliminated. The two clubs had been preparing to be the first two teams to report to training camp early - though due to the Coronavirus there was to be no travel for camp - so the reporting, in the case of the Cowboys, was to be here in Frisco at The Star. Both of these teams now are likely to report with the rest of the league's teams on July 28.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of the NFL’s “Week Zero” preseason game could just be part of the slicing. The league is considering evaluating the rest of the league’s usual four-game preseason slate and possibly cutting that down to two games.