NFL Draft: When Will Coach McCarthy's Cowboys Pick a WR?

FRISCO - It's still early, and the Dallas Cowboys' final NFL Draft "Big Board'' has yet to be built. But we can collect three hints that suggest that it seems unlikely Dallas will take a receiver with its first-round pick.

One, the depth available at the position. As we note here, there might only be a certain amount of defensive difference-makers available on April 23-25 ... but the number of true pro prospects among the pass-catchers seems to run deep.

Two, receiver is a "relative need'' for Dallas. As they are able to line up with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, and then with some faith in Cedric Wilson and others behind them ... "a third receiver'' needn't be a priority.

And three, Mike McCarthy has a history.

It's certainly worth nothing that McCarthy did not "run the drafts'' during his 13 seasons in Green Bay. Much to his chagrin, the Packers GM did that. But McCarthy still had input, both into the sort of players they selected and where they selected them.

McCarthy is now in Dallas, of course, and he doesn't single-handedly "run the draft'' here, either. This is, as former coach Jason Garrett would honestly say, a "collaborative effort.'' COO Stephen Jones is key, as is personnel boss Will McClay, as is McCarthy ... with owner Jerry Jones in possession of the ultimate rubber stamp.

So the Green Bay history with wide receivers isn't work "etching into stone.'' But, with the help of my 105.3 The Fan colleague Will Chambers, it's worth a quick study ... and some tuck-away knowledge as the draft approaches.

In Green Bay from 2006-2018, the notable receivers drafted (and their rounds):

Greg Jennings (2), James Jones (3), Jordy Nelson (2), Randall Cobb (2), Davante Adams (2), Ty Montgomery (2).

If you think back on these players, you'll note that beyond none of them being first-rounders, they generally come under the heading of "physical receivers.'' Tough guys? Bad-weather guys? Yeah, something like that.

Now to all of the first- and second-round picks of the Packers in the McCarthy era:

2018- CB, CB

2017- CB, S (both 2’s)

2016- DT, T

2015- S, CB

2014- S, WR

2013- DE, RB

2012- DE, DT

2011- T, WR (only time taking offense in both rounds)*

2010- T, DE

2009- DT, LB (Both 1’s)

2008- WR, QB, DB (all in 2)

2007- DT, RB

2006- LB, T, WR

In total, that's 13 Packers drafts, with 28 players taken in the first two rounds ... and 17 of the 28 were defensive guys. And eight of them played in the defensive secondary. And seven of the last 10 picks made by the McCarthy era Packers, all in those last five years, were DB's.

Let's acknowledge that every draft is different, that the Packers didn't run things the way the Cowboys might, and that McCarthy didn't have the personnel power in Green Bay that he'll now enjoy in Dallas. Still ... that's a lot of defensive backs. And a paucity of wide receivers.

That offers no guarantees about the Cowboys' 2020 NFL Draft. But it certainly represents a trend. ... a trend worth examining as it might just continue to unfold for McCarthy in Dallas.