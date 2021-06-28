Rich Get Richer: Jerry's Cowboys Projected Revenue Is Insane

The Dallas Cowboys are set to remain as the nation’s wealthiest NFL team, predicted to earn more than $1.3 billion annually within five years.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys audience cares much more deeply about how many wins can be gathered vs. how many dollars can be grabbed. And team owner Jerry Jones? He's sworn to us many times that he prioritizes both.

But the bottom line: the Cowboys fan base plays a key role in the NFL franchise - whether it's coming off a 6-10 season or not - thriving when it comes to projected revenue.

According to information from Bookies.com, the Cowboys are projected to be the richest team in the NFL. ... year after year after year.

From the site: Reviewing revenue estimations across the NFL for 2025, we can reveal that the Dallas Cowboys are set to remain as the nation’s wealthiest NFL team, predicted to earn more than $1.3 billion annually within five years.

In fact, the Cowboys are the richest sports team in the world and are almost on the cusp of breaking the billion-dollar benchmark already, with 2020 revenue valued at $980 million.

The predictions are based on team-by-team NFL earnings over the course of 2012 through 2020, as provided by Forbes’ data.

The revenue streams are many, but their foundation is you, the fan. In that regard, we suppose the Cowboys’ lofty ranking here is not a surprise. In terms of individuals worth marketing, Dak Prescott and friends make for a star-studded cast. And Jerry himself is a sort of "rock star.''

But in terms of the public trust as it relates to Jones and ownership - the Cowboys audience, we think, is at times justifiably skeptical - that hasn't gotten in the way of the franchise printing money.

This much is clear: The Cowboys’ financial success is in part due to the franchise-building of the late Tex Schramm and the Hall-of-Fame business acumen of Jones. But it is also directly tied to Texas' love of football … and it boggles to mind to consider how the Cowboys revenue might skyrocket if their win total soon does the same.

