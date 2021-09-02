Cowboys Change Jersey Numbers: Lot's of '7's'

We'll need a new scorecard to keep track of the new Cowboys numbers.

FRISCO - There sure were a lot of No. 7's out here at Dallas Cowboys practice inside The Star on Thursday - and that's because the "finalization'' of the 53-man roster frees up guys to switch to numbers that may have been newly vacated.

Oh, yeah, that and the new NFL rule that allows some "snazzy'' changes.

Earlier this year, our guy Jaylon Smith infamously switched from the very linebacker-like No. 54 to the number he'd worn all his life before coming to the NFL.

It just so happens that his favorite number is No. 9.

Which, snazzy as it is, looks odd on a linebacker - especially in a city where former QB Tony Romo wore it so famously for almost a decade and a half.

Now come more changes, and the jump-out is second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, who we saw on Thursday lining up on defense in his blue No. 7 (cool, that's the number that he wore at Alabama) to oppose practice-squad QB Ben DiNucci.

Who, unless our eyes deceived us, was still wearing his No. 7, too.

DiNucci is not actually on the team. So that flies. So does safety Jayron Kearse switching out of 32 as he took the 27 that Diggs vacated. And so does linebacker Jabril Cox, who was originally assigned No. 48 but now brings back memories of Andy Dalton in No. 14.

Big cornerback Nahshon Wright was doing Bill Bates proud in 40, but now he's 25. Defensive end Azur Kamara has gone from 43 to 54. Osa Odighizuwa goes from 75 to 97.

Oh, and the two new guys get new jerseys, too, so QB Will Grier is No. 3 and running back Corey Clement is No. 43.

And that about does it - until the "final roster'' changes again in the coming days, at which time we'll need a new scorecard to keep track of the new numbers.