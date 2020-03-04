NFL Trade: Why Would Cowboys Pursue Broncos CB Harris Over Byron Jones?

FRISCO - A long time ago, I posed a question about differing opinions on NFL scouting to the guru Gil Brandt.

"Well,'' Brandt told me, with a wink, "some guys like brunettes, some guys like blondes, some guys like redheads.''

Which takes us to a fascinating NFL free agency case involving cornerback Byron Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. and the Denver Broncos.

Harris, the four-time Pro Bowler, is ready to shop himself, and Denver seems ready to allow him to walk. He reportedly "met with 24 teams'' at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week (24?!) and another report pinpoints Dallas as one of the five clubs that might be most interested in chasing him.

Meanwhile, Jones, arguably the best corner on the market, has sort of given Dallas a goodbye hug and also has pursuers, including ... Denver.

So Denver might want Byron over Harris? And Dallas might want Harris over Byron? Why and why?

The market for Harris is going to be robust, with some guessing at his APY at being $12 million. If the $15 mil APY guesses on Jones are accurate, price would be why the Cowboys might prefer the former.

But folks in Denver think is absurd to think Harris is aiming for anything short of being the top-paid corner on the market. And if three-fourths of the NFL teams really met with him? That sounds like a budding bidding war.

Harris, Jr. is about to turn 31. Jones doesn't turn 28 until December. That's a Byron advantage. And while Harris has credentials, he's coming off what most Broncos watchers consider a mediocre year.

There's one more wild-card in play, as the Broncos just traded for A.J. Bouye from Jacksonville. There are conflicting reports regarding what that does to Denver's plans in free agency, but they entered the week with $70 million in cap room - enough to add Bouye and another, like Byron.

NFL free agency begins on March 18 with the legal tampering window opening two days prior. ... and a cornerback bidding war about to ensue. Dallas needs help there, as the cupboard is soon to be bare with Byron and Anthony Brown free, and Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis a year away from being free agents.

So maybe the best way to win this game of Cornerback Musical Chairs is to instead turn to the NFL Draft. The buzz connecting Dallas (picking at No. 17) with Florida's C.J. Henderson is real. And if his talent exceeds his rookie-salary price tag? There is the way to re-fill the cupboard while letting others pay $15 million a year for a good corner.