CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Niners are 'Hot Boyz 'Imposters,' Says Cowboys Tank Lawrence as Nickname's Being ‘Legally Stolen’ by Super Bowl Team

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Back in August, at Dallas Cowboys training camp, I asked defensive end DeMarcus "Tank'' Lawrence about the news that the San Francisco 49ers defense has somehow stolen Dallas' "Hot Boyz" defensive nickname.

''I don't know what's going on,'' Tank told me, joking that he'd trademarked the monicker. "But absolutely, the 'Hot Boyz' is here. We're the 'Hot Boyz.' Some people don't tune in.''

Well, some people are about to "tune in'' to Super Bowl LIV. And when they do, they'll see the San Francisco 49ers participating (against the Kansas City Chiefs) and they're sure to learn that Niners linebacker Kwon Alexander has filed trademark applications for "Hot Boyzz" and "Hot Boyzz University.''

That extra "z'' apparently makes all the difference. application is the extra "z."

Tweeted Lawrence today upon hearing the news: "Appreciate everyone keeping me updated on the imposters. But, please believe my legal team has been monitorring the situation and has already taken the steps to protect our TM. Only one "HotBoyz'' ...don’t matter how many “Z’s” they put on it.''

Lawrence and his defensive teammates have had some fun with the nickname, and maybe made a little profit, too, as "Hot Boyz'' merchandise is on sale. But they take it seriously, too, witness, the pricy necklaces worn by Tank and some of the other fellas.

Of course, as Tank would be the first to admit, Dallas didn't play so "hot'' on defense this year, and the Niners did. Still, this is obviously now more than the non-football thing that Tank at one time assumed the Niners were clinging to.

DoXq9s7V4AAzX51

"You gotta understand,'' Lawrence told me, "there's this thing going around called 'Hot Boyz Summer' and "Hot Girlz Summer'' ... They're probably in their summer mode.''

Maybe the Niners were in "summer mode'' then. But they're in "Super Bowl mode'' now, with the "Hot Boyz'' nickname in the process of having been "legally stolen .... all made possible by the letter "z.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Cowboys Coordinator Mike Nolan Also His Own Secondary Coach?

Though Two New, Young Staffers Are Coming To The Star, Is Cowboys Coordinator Mike Nolan Also His Own Secondary Coach?

Mike Fisher

Super Bowl LIV: The Cowboys Fan's Connections With the Chiefs and Niners

Super Bowl LIV Does Not Include Dallas. But ... CowboysSI.com Offers The Cowboys Fan's Connections With the Chiefs and Niners

Mike Fisher

Exclusive: Dez Bryant Explains His Pitch to Cowboys to Let Him ‘Take Witten’s Role’

Exclusive: Comeback-Minded Dez Bryant Explains to CowboysSI.com His Pitch to the Dallas Cowboys to Let Him ‘Take Witten’s Role’

Mike Fisher

by

Mactonite

Cowboys Ex Colombo To Interview For Giants O-Line Coaching Job at Senior Bowl

Cowboys Ex Marc Colombo Couldn't Get A Visit With Mike McCarthy In Dallas. But Now - Maybe Thanks To Jason Garrett - He's To Interview For Giants O-Line Coaching Job

Mike Fisher

Source: Icon Jason Witten is Considering A Career (Coaching? Playing?) That’s Not With Cowboys

Source: Icon Jason Witten is Considering A Career (Coaching? Playing?) That’s Not With Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

Kenneth1

Best Coast Cowboys Podcast: How Can McCarthy Get The Most From This Roster?

Best Coast Cowboys Podcast: A Deep Dive into How Coach McCarthy and Staff Can Get The Most From This Roster

Mike Fisher

Guess Where the Woeful Cowboys Sit in Gosselin's 2019 NFL Special Teams Rankings?

Guess Where the Woeful Cowboys Sit in Gosselin's 2019 NFL Special Teams Rankings?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: More Help For Zeke at Running Back?

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Need More Help For Ezekiel Elliott at Running Back?

Matthew Postins

'Chain of Command': Inside How McCarthy Built His Cowboys Coaching Staff

'Chain of Command': Come Inside The Star to Learn How New Boss Mike McCarthy Built His 2020 Dallas Cowboys Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Jimmy and Cliff are in, But ...; Breaking down Dallas' LB situation

Cowboys 1st & 10: Jimmy and Cliff are in, But ...; Breaking down Dallas' LB situation

Matthew Postins