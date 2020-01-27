CowboyMaven
Oklahoma Hires Former Cowboys NFL Rushing Champ DeMarco Murray To Coaching Staff

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray, the 2014 rushing champion who is also Oklahoma's career leader in all-purpose yards, is heading back to his alma mater to serve an assistant coach.

"Excited to be back home where it all started!,'' Murray tweeted on Monday. "Can’t thank (head coach) Lincoln Riley enough for this opportunity and look forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces and getting ready to work!!"

Murray will be the running backs coach at Oklahoma. Murray, 31, spent last season in the same position at the University of Arizona.

The Cowboys selected Murray with the No. 71 pick in the third round of the 2011 draft. He was the 2014 offensive player of the year that season when he rushed for a league-leading 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns. Murray later left via free agency to play for the Eagles and the Titans before retiring after the 2017 NFL season.

