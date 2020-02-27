Cowboys SI
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Once Homeless, First-Round DT Javon Kinlaw Meets Cowboys at Combine

Mike Fisher

South Carolina defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw is an eye-catching prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft, a first-round talent with a notable backstory who teams are getting to know at this NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

And the Dallas Cowboys, having put him at or near the top of their interviewee list, want to know more.

We can go back to the Senior Bowl, with guidance from David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reporting from Mobile on the top D-tackles he eyeballed: Helman writes:

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina – The name you're going to hear the most about. The unquestioned star of the Senior Bowl practices, and a guy that may go off the board before Dallas picks at No. 17. He's huge, powerful and can play a multitude of different positions. I've heard people compare his body type to David Irving, and it makes sense. Say no more.

We can go to his position coach's review:

“Javon makes you smile as a coach. He’s physical. He’s a tough-minded guy,” defensive line coach John Scott Jr. told The Athletic. “There’s not many 6-6, 300-plus pound guys who have his athleticism. He’s strong, and he’s got something that only God can give you, extremely long arms. He can separate off blockers with quick twitch. If you had to draw up the body type for that league, that would be it.” 

And we can rely on our friend Dane Brugler's scouting report:

"A three-year starter at South Carolina, Kinlaw lined up at defensive tackle in Will Muschamp’s four-man front, spending most of his time on the outside shade of the guard or head-up over the center. His college production was unimpressive (10.5 career sacks), but the tape shows him facing constant double-teams and minimal chances to pad the stat sheet.

"Kinlaw aces the eye test with his massive frame and shows the length and initial burst to win quickly, using his immediate momentum to put blockers on their heels and create movement. Although his upright play style can be a detriment, especially when attempting to break down in small areas, he has a ready-made body type and his height helps create clear sight lines to the football. Overall, Kinlaw won’t live up to his draft spot if he doesn’t improve his consistency from a technical standpoint, but his combination of length, raw power and gap quickness creates flashes of Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones, projecting as a high-upside NFL starter.''

Kinlaw is a fascinating player with a fascinating backstory, having been homeless at times growing up in Washington, D.C.

"You just can't give up on yourself,'' said Kinlaw. "Times definitely get rough. ... I didn't really expect myself to even be here. I didn't expect myself to be a collegiate athlete. But I stuck it out. I stuck with it.''

Kinlaw will find a home in the first round of this NFL Draft. Combine his talent with some of the holes on the Dallas roster and this could be a cozy situation for all involved.

20_MX_970x250 - Cowboys 20 (1) MX
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Will Never Again Say 'Never Again'

Why Will New Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Never Again Say 'Never Again'? Because Of What He's Learned About What's In Place at The Star

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contracts: Should Dak Prescott Listen to His 'Media Advisors'?

Dallas Cowboys Contracts are In The News, And So Are Self-Appointed Advice-Givers. Should Dak Prescott Listen to His Volunteer 'Media Advisors'?

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys Re-Open Contract Talks With QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys Have Re-Opened Contract Talks With QB Dak Prescott, A Source Tells CowboysSI.com - The First Such Movement Since September

Mike Fisher

Exclusive: Cowboys Not Ruling Out a Comeback For Controversial David Irving

In Our Exclusive Report, A Source Tells Us The Dallas Cowboys Are Not Ruling Out A Comeback For Controversial NFL Outsider David Irving

Mike Fisher

Is Dak the Cowboys 'Franchise QB'? 'Definitely,' Says Coach McCarthy

There Are Issues of Dollars and Sense and Business, But Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Gives a Firm Answer about QB Dak Prescott at the NFL Scouting Combine

Mike Fisher

McCarthy On Cowboys WRs: He Wants Both Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb Back

Randall Cobb and Mike McCarthy Have A Green Bay Packers-Based Relationship and Maybe a Secret To Work On Together From Inside The Dallas Cowboys' Receivers Room ... Where the New Coach Wants Both Cobb and Amari Cooper Returning

Mike Fisher

Lessons Learned from a Month of Cowboys NFL Mock Drafts

After a month of Dallas Cowboys 7-round NFL mock drafts, I pull back and take a look at the lessons learned from those selections

Matthew Postins

Jerry Jones NFL Anniversary: His 3 Worst Cowboys Moves

Jerry Jones Is A Polarizing NFL Figure. We Mark The 31st Anniversary of His Purchase of the Dallas Cowboys With His '3 Worst Moves

BriAmaranthus

by

Mustari

NFL Players To Vote On New CBA; What's The Cowboys Impact?

The NFL Players Will Now Vote On A New CBA That Can Create 10 Years of Labor Peace; What's The Impact on The Dallas Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Flawed Plan on Defense: Squeeze Byron Jones, Draft for Help

If The Dallas Cowboys Stick With What They Say Is Their Plan On Defense Regarding Byron Jones and the NFL Draft ... It's A Flawed Plan

Mike Fisher