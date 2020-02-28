AllCowboys
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Opening Acts: Cowboys Hope to be First Opponents In New Rams and Raiders Stadiums

Mike Fisher

When it comes to stadiums, what Jerry Jones wants, Jerry Jones gets. And right now? He wants the new Rams stadium in Los Angeles. And he wants the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas.

No, he doesn't want to own the venues; he just wants to open them.

"If possible,'' the Dallas Cowboys owner says, "I'd like to be their first game, both teams, first game.''

Oh, it's possible, on a pair of fronts. 

First of all, logistically, a Cowboys at Rams game and a Cowboys at Raiders game already fit nicely into 2020. It so happens that the Cowboys are scheduled for a regular-season game against the Rams. Therefore, Jerry could simply petition the league to allow Dallas to serve as Los Angeles' first home game of the season. 

And Stan Kroenke, the Rams owner who is especially close with Jones - their combined muscle is among the reasons the Rams are even in L.A. and among the reasons for their new venue - would surely approve.

And the Raiders? The Cowboys usually play their first two preseason games somewhere within the geographic vicinity of Oxnard, California, home of their training camp. So generally, those games are staged at San Francisco or at Los Angeles or (once upon a time) in San Diego or Oakland.

It would be an easy call for Jerry and the Raiders - again, combining muscle from the Cowboys - to get Dallas at Las Vegas as the first game of the NFL preseason ... on national TV and all that comes with that.

And that leads to the second reason: The Rams will want all eyes on their home-opener in 2020 in their their new stadium in Los Angeles. The Raiders will want the same in Las Vegas for their first home preseason game. (For that matter, the Rams will want that for their first home preseason game as well; maybe the Cowboys can "open'' stadiums three times.) 

What NFL team gives you more eyeballs than the Dallas Cowboys?

20_MX_970x250 - Cowboys 20 (1) MX

"I'm very excited,'' says Jones, who is of course the overseer of the finest stadium in the land, AT&T Stadium. "I was excited to play that first preseason game against the Rams there in the Coliseum. If possible, I'd like to be their first game, both teams, first game. Which is not impossible, I guess." 

If Jerry Jones wants it? And if it has something to do with NFL stadiums? Nothing is impossble.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Jerry on The Importance of Dak Prescott: 'He's Like A Family Member'

Every Once In A While, Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals A Certain Off-The-Charts Affection For A Player. He Just Did It with QB Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones 'Wants Jason Witten Back With Cowboys' - But In What Role?

Is It Time For the Dallas Cowboys to Turn The Page On Jason Witten? Owner Jerry Jones Seems To Have Other Ideas

Mike Fisher

Jerry Jones On Cowboys Adding Dez Bryant? 'I've Been Thinking About It In The Shower'

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Not Dismissing the Idea of a Cowboys Comeback for Dez Bryant. 'I've Been Thinking About It In The Shower'

Mike Fisher

NFL Combine Cowboys: Meet the DBs - Including Help for 'The Poor Safety Position'

The NFL Scouting Combine Offers The Dallas Cowboys A Chance To Meet the DBs - Including Help for 'The Poor Safety Position'

Mike Fisher

Once Homeless, First-Round DT Javon Kinlaw Meets Cowboys at Combine

Once Homeless, NFL Draft First-Round Prospect Javon Kinlaw Visits with The Dallas Cowboys - Who Just Happen To Need Help On the D-Line - At The Scouting Combine

Mike Fisher

Why New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Will Never Again Say 'Never Again'

Why Will New Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Never Again Say 'Never Again'? Because Of What He's Learned About What's In Place at The Star

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Contracts: Should Dak Prescott Listen to His 'Media Advisors'?

Dallas Cowboys Contracts are In The News, And So Are Self-Appointed Advice-Givers. Should Dak Prescott Listen to His Volunteer 'Media Advisors'?

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys Re-Open Contract Talks With QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys Have Re-Opened Contract Talks With QB Dak Prescott, A Source Tells CowboysSI.com - The First Such Movement Since September

Mike Fisher

Exclusive: Cowboys Not Ruling Out a Comeback For Controversial David Irving

In Our Exclusive Report, A Source Tells Us The Dallas Cowboys Are Not Ruling Out A Comeback For Controversial NFL Outsider David Irving

Mike Fisher

Is Dak the Cowboys 'Franchise QB'? 'Definitely,' Says Coach McCarthy

There Are Issues of Dollars and Sense and Business, But Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Gives a Firm Answer about QB Dak Prescott at the NFL Scouting Combine

Mike Fisher