Osa Opportunity: How Can Cowboys Replace Injured Gallimore?

Ready to rely on a rookie? Osa Odighizuwa will get his Cowboys turn.

FRISCO - We cannot say for certain that second-year man Neville Gallimore was going to solve all of the Dallas Cowboys' defensive tackle issues. But we can say that now, after hyperextending his elbow in a way that will cause him to miss a month, Dallas needs to turn elsewhere.

Enter Osa Odighizuwa.

"I think it's going to help, because I'm getting more reps with the starters and the 1s," Odighizuwa said of the opportunity created by Gallimore. "So I think that's going to help me progress. I just got to hold it down and nut up until he gets back."

"Nut up.'' That's one way of saying it.

Odighizuwa is a rookie, drafted No. 75 overall, with the idea that he could devleop into a 3-Tech who can get up the field. It'd be helpful if former top pick Trysten Hill wasn't on PUP. It'd be helpful if there was an assortment of vets to turn to, but Tyrone Crawford, for instance, is retired.

READ MORE: Cowboys Injury Update

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is talking favorably about Dallas' depth at the spot, but ...

"The beauty of the veteran defensive line group, the veteran free agents that we signed, and the beauty of the rookie group is that they all have multiple technique and ability," McCarthy said. "So, I'm very confident we'll be very fine with those guys."

We're not sure there is "beauty'' in being overly reliant on vet signee Carlos Watkins. Brent Urban gets mentioned, and he's another vet newcomer, but he's mostly a run-stopper. Maybe future cutdown dates around the NFL will open up other possibilities.

But today? The Cowboys drafted Odighizuwa with optimism that he could eventually help.

"Eventually'' just arrived.

"I just see it as an opportunity to get better," Odighizuwa said. "Going against the 1s, the people that have experience is going to help get me better, quicker."

Gallimore's return cannot come fast enough. But now it's Osa's turn - and his development cannot come fast enough, either.

READ MORE: 'Dak Is A Stud Human'