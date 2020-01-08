Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Explains Why the Cowboys Hired Coach Mike McCarthy

FRISCO - We've outlined our reasons, courtesy of people inside the decision-making process, of why the Dallas Cowboys and the Jones family selected Mike McCarthy as the new coach of "America's Team.'' And we've mentioned that McCarthy's head-to-head success against Dallas during his tenure in charge of the Green Bay Packers is among the reasons.

Legendary Packers QB Aaron Rodgers concurs.

“We’ve had a lot of success down there, and I think that was probably one of the reasons,” said Rodgers, who teamed with McCarthy to forge a 7-3 record against Dallas, including a pair of playoff victories. “We won the Super Bowl down there (in Arlington at Jerry's beloved AT & T Stadium), we won some big games down there over the years. So I’m not surprised that Jerry had an infatuation with Mike because we’ve had some really good performances.''

"Infatuation'' is an excellent word for it, as Jerry at the Wednesday introductory presser noted that during McCarthy's two-day-long interview, "I heard bells!''

"I thought maybe he would go somewhere where he had some GM opportunity as well,'' said Rodgers. "But I’m happy for him. I sent him a text, he sent me a text back.”