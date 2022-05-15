Skip to main content

Cowboys Ex Pacman Jones Offers Opinion on Antonio Brown vs. Colin Kaepernick

A "dream dinner party'' of NFL controversy: Pacman Jones, Antonio Brown and Colin Kaepernick

FRISCO - Colin Kaepernick remains out of the NFL while also remaining in the public spotlight as a figure considered by some to be controversial.

And what is placing the former NFL quarterback in the spotlight of controversy this week?

Two other guys who are not strangers to controversy.

Earlier this month, receiver Antonio Brown - last seen taking his shirt off in the middle of a game and quitting on his Tampa Bay Bucs teammates - made headlines when he called out Kaepernick by questioning his charitable contributions to the community.

Brown alleges that Kaepernick hasn't been out helping the community since he reached a settlement with the NFL in 2019 in relation to him having been blackballed from the league due to his views on political and social issues.

According to TMZ Sports, former All-Pro cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones agrees with one of Brown's assertions. ... and disagrees with another.

"As far as the community part, I think AB is right," said Jones, who had an NFL career that spanned 13 seasons, including time with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. "We haven't heard anything that Kaep did for the community or given back to the community after the settlement."

"That part of the question, I do think AB is right," Jones added.

Brown also called Kaepernick "trash" and said the former NFL quarterback doesn't truly want to forge a return to the NFL.

Pacman - who spent much of his NFL career under suspension and in legal trouble - disagreed with these portions of AB's argument.

"I just think it's hard for a guy to fairytale for 2.5 hours, three hours every day throwing the ball if you don't want to play," Jones said. "I think he wants to play. Do he deserve to play? That's another question. But, do he want to play? I do think he wants to play."

