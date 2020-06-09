CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

'Perfect' Dak Is Owed 'Back-Pay' By 'Stealing' Cowboys - Irvin

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys "owe back-pay'' to Dak Prescott after they "stole four years'' from him, says Cowboys icon Michael Irvin - who, it should be explained, is talking here with both passion and hyperbole about two of his favorites.

"Dak has been ... perfect,'' Irvin said in a Rich Eisen interview. "Not necessarily in wins and losses, of course. But I'm talking about just the person that he's been. The kind of investment you want to make, the kind of guy you say, 'Yeah, we hit it with this guy. We got him in the fourth round.' You stole four years, so whatever he gets he deserves because you still owe him back pay."

The "perfect'' remark requires context, and that context is easy to figure out. Prescott has one of the most high-profile and demanding jobs in all of sports, and he's rarely stumbled in words or actions - or in win/loss totals.

The "stole four years'' remark requires context, too - and that context is more challenging to the Cowboys watcher who might not understand Irvin's colorful and passionate (and again, hyperbolic) presentation style.

Irvin's point is: Prescott - franchise-tagged and presently embroiled in contract negotiations that will pay him either $31.409 million (for one year) or land him a new long-term deal (Dallas is presently offering a five-year contract at $35 million APY, with Prescott's side preferring a shorter four-year agreement) - has been a bargain to the Cowboys due to his unlikely stature as a 2016 fourth-round pick who exploded onto the scene as a starter ... who has made only $3 million in his actual contract total from 2016-2019.

There's no literal "back-pay'' here. There's no literal "owed,'' either. There is, in one sense, some "wasted'' time, because Dallas has for four seasons not had to overpay a QB to be competitive ... and yet hasn't been competitive enough.

The literal part? What Irvin continues to predict is coming.

"Dak has done everything, and he has won," Irvin said. "He has won a lot of football games in his first four years. So to say he doesn't deserve the money isn't totally correct. He does deserve the money ... But usually those kinds of deals .. will get done as soon as the slipper falls off Cinderella, 12:01, something will get done.''

Again, Irvin is being colorful and figurative. The calendar isn't about midnight. It's about July 15. And "Cinderella'' Prescott is likely to then get what he's "owed'' - for years going forward.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Exclusive: 'I Know Jerry Jones' Heart,' Says Dez Bryant - 'He's Not A Racist'

Dallas Cowboys Exclusive: 'I Know Jerry Jones' Heart,' Says Dez Bryant - 'He's Not A Racist'

Mike Fisher

by

JaniceGranillo88

'Let's Unite': Ex Cowboys Dez & Witten Exchange Thoughts On Injustice

'Let's Unite': Ex Dallas Cowboys Stars Dez Bryant And Jason Witten Exchange Thoughts On Social Injustice

Mike Fisher

CeeDee Lamb NFL Goal? 'Hall of Fame,' Says Cowboys Rookie

CeeDee Lamb NFL Goal? 'Hall of Fame,' Says Rookie, Who Plans To 'Make Unbelievable Memories' With The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Tank Lawrence Admits His 2019 Cowboys Got 'Distracted & Divided'

Tank Lawrence Admits His 2019 Dallas Cowboys Got 'Distracted & Divided' - And Promises Change

Mike Fisher

1st & 10: Jerry Jones Will Fall On Right Side Of History; Cowboys Notebook

Dallas Cowboys 1st & 10: We've Got The Scoop On The Virtual Team Meeting on Social Injustice, Where ‘Legacies Can Be Defined’ - Plus Top 10 Cowboys Stories of The Week, Including A Jerry Jones Prediction

Mike Fisher

Scoop: Inside The Cowboys Private Team Meeting on Injustice - 'Define Your Legacy'

The Scoop On The Dallas Cowboys Private Team Meeting on Social Injustice, And The Message: 'Define Your Legacy'

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Give Me Dak Over Drew Brees; Cowboys End Sound of Silence

Whitt's End: Give Me Cowboys Dak Prescott Over Drew Brees; The Joneses' End Sound of Silence In Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

KTMOZE

The Dallas Cowboys End Silence With Statement: ‘Racism & Hatred Must Stop’

The Dallas Cowboys End Silence With Statement: ‘Racism & Hatred Must Stop’

Richie Whitt

by

Cowboys 4ever

DFW Death of A Youth Sports Prodigy - And The Murder of A Broken Heart

A Best Day. A Worst Nightmare. The Baffling Death Of A Young Star DFW Athlete - And The Follow-Up Death of A Broken Heart

Richie Whitt

by

Dr.Gizmo8

'Anxious' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Addresses Death of 'Idol' Brother Jace

As Part of His Announcement Of $1 Million To Fight Racism, 'Anxious' Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Addresses Death Of His 'Idol' Brother Jace

Mike Fisher

by

Cowboys 4ever