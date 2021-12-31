Cowboys’ Bidding for Top Playoff Slot; Will Cousins’ COVID Hurt?

On Friday morning the Vikings revealed that quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ pursuit of the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed just hit a roadblock in Minnesota.

Dallas, presently in the No. 2 slot, can firm up that position on Sunday afternoon against visiting Arizona. And then Cowboys Nation’s plan was to hope Dallas would then have a 12-4 record and settle in for Sunday night’s showdown between the Packers and Vikings … hoping the Packers might lose to drop to 12-4.

On Friday morning, though, the Vikings revealed that quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN says that Cousins in an unvaccinated player and is therefore out vs. the Packers.

Cousins is the second quarterback on the Vikings to test positive in the past week. Last Sunday, the Vikings put backup quarterback Sean Mannion on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mannion could be cleared before Sunday’s must-win game against the Packers, but for now the Vikings QBs of record could be Texas A&M rookie Kellen Mond and just-signed emergency helper Kyle Sloter.

Because of his background and promise, Mond - selected with the 66th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft - might make for an interesting watch, for those in Cowboys Nation and beyond. But a Minnesota win here would mean a win at Green Bay and a sweep of the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers.

Cousins, in 15 games this season, has 3,971 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Vikings do expect to have star running back Dalvin Cook back in the lineup. He was out last week as he tested positive for COVID-19.

But right now, it doesn’t figure that this particular domino is going to fall Dallas’ way.

