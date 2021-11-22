Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    QB Dak Prescott Issues 'Pissed-Off Promise' for Cowboys Season

    “I’m pissed when I don’t play well or the team doesn’t play well, or the offense doesn’t play well,'' Dak says.
    Author:

    FRISCO - No, “discouraged'' is not the word Dak Prescott would use to describe his Dallas Cowboys' 19-9 failure at Kansas City on Sunday.

    "Pissed'' is the word he would - and did - use.

    "Pissed off, yeah, sure,” Prescott said.

    Could the Cowboys QB and team leader be more specific?

    “I’m pissed when I don’t play well or the team doesn’t play well, or the offense doesn’t play well,'' he said, "especially when you have the chance to come out and play against a team that has been in the Super Bowl the last two years and prove to ourselves and one another what we’re capable of.''

    In other words, Prescott recognizes that dueling Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, on national TV, was a proving ground.

    And the Cowboys failed to prove much.

    He's also right about the overall failure of the Dallas offense, generally such a productive and important component of a campaign that still has the Cowboys high in the NFC standings at 7-3, but ...

    Yes, Dak is correct in saying he didn't "play well.''

    Yes, Dak is correct in saying the "offense'' didn't "play well.'' 

    Yes, Dak is correct in saying the "team'' didn't "play well'' - though a number of players on Dallas' offense took the blame, saying they did a poor job of supporting a Cowboys defensive effort led by rookie Micah Parsons.

    No image description

    dak att ro
    Play

    Dak Issues 'Pissed-Off Promise' for Cowboys Season

    “I’m pissed when I don’t play well or the team doesn’t play well, or the offense doesn’t play well,'' Dak says.

    8 minutes ago
    F56537EF-5F1E-4B4E-83EA-FD6DED8B8DF4
    Play

    CeeDee Lamb Says ‘I’m OK’ - But What Does Cowboys Concussion Protocol Say?

    Lamb leads the Cowboys with 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.

    1 hour ago
    zeke knee warm
    Play

    How Bad is Zeke's Knee?

    Is there a reason for Zeke's underperformance at Kansas City?

    4 hours ago

    So, Prescott has himself the “Pissed-Off Trifecta” right there.

    A "statement game''? Before kickoff, the Cowboys pretended to scoff at the notion.  But after it was over? An admission. This was a test. The Cowboys did not get a passing grade.

    Notably, Mahomes was not dominant here. He was 23-of-37 passing for 260 yards, one interception and a 71.9 passer rating.

    But Prescott was worse, at 28-of-43 passing for 216 yards, two interceptions, one lost fumble and a crummy 57.9 passer rating.

    The O-line couldn't handle Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. The receiving corps, minus Amari Cooper (COVID) and in the second half CeeDee Lamb (possible concussion), came up empty. Ezekiel Elliott and the running game was invisible.

    All of it together leaving Dak Prescott ... pissed.

    “It’s a short week and we’ve got to put it past us,'' Prescott finally said, eyeing a Thursday Thanksgiving visit from the Raiders and also knowing that being "pissed'' needs to be funneled in the right direction in order to be of value. "We know the stretch ahead. There’s a lot that we can learn from (this loss).

    This is a resilient team that is going to continue to fight and get better, I can promise you that.”

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    dak att ro
    News

    Dak Issues 'Pissed-Off Promise' for Cowboys Season

    8 minutes ago
    F56537EF-5F1E-4B4E-83EA-FD6DED8B8DF4
    News

    CeeDee Lamb Says ‘I’m OK’ - But What Does Cowboys Concussion Protocol Say?

    1 hour ago
    zeke knee warm
    News

    How Bad is Zeke's Knee?

    4 hours ago
    dak amari clutch
    News

    Dak’s Bold Statement on Amari on COVID List

    9 hours ago
    micah pat kc
    News

    Chiefs 19, Cowboys 9: Micah Parsons Highlights Top 10

    18 hours ago
    dak arm kc
    News

    'No Worries,' Says Dak Cowboys Score No TDs at Chiefs

    19 hours ago
    lamb shirt kc
    News

    Cowboys in KC: Insult to Injuries

    20 hours ago
    jones dak kc
    News

    Chiefs 19, Dallas 9: 'Super Bowl Preview'? Cowboys Hope Not

    20 hours ago