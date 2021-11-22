Dak Issues 'Pissed-Off Promise' for Cowboys Season

“I’m pissed when I don’t play well or the team doesn’t play well, or the offense doesn’t play well,'' Dak says.

FRISCO - No, “discouraged'' is not the word Dak Prescott would use to describe his Dallas Cowboys' 19-9 failure at Kansas City on Sunday.

"Pissed'' is the word he would - and did - use.

"Pissed off, yeah, sure,” Prescott said.

Could the Cowboys QB and team leader be more specific?

“I’m pissed when I don’t play well or the team doesn’t play well, or the offense doesn’t play well,'' he said, "especially when you have the chance to come out and play against a team that has been in the Super Bowl the last two years and prove to ourselves and one another what we’re capable of.''

In other words, Prescott recognizes that dueling Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, on national TV, was a proving ground.

And the Cowboys failed to prove much.

He's also right about the overall failure of the Dallas offense, generally such a productive and important component of a campaign that still has the Cowboys high in the NFC standings at 7-3, but ...

Yes, Dak is correct in saying he didn't "play well.''

Yes, Dak is correct in saying the "offense'' didn't "play well.''

Yes, Dak is correct in saying the "team'' didn't "play well'' - though a number of players on Dallas' offense took the blame, saying they did a poor job of supporting a Cowboys defensive effort led by rookie Micah Parsons.

So, Prescott has himself the “Pissed-Off Trifecta” right there.

A "statement game''? Before kickoff, the Cowboys pretended to scoff at the notion. But after it was over? An admission. This was a test. The Cowboys did not get a passing grade.

Notably, Mahomes was not dominant here. He was 23-of-37 passing for 260 yards, one interception and a 71.9 passer rating.

But Prescott was worse, at 28-of-43 passing for 216 yards, two interceptions, one lost fumble and a crummy 57.9 passer rating.

The O-line couldn't handle Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. The receiving corps, minus Amari Cooper (COVID) and in the second half CeeDee Lamb (possible concussion), came up empty. Ezekiel Elliott and the running game was invisible.

All of it together leaving Dak Prescott ... pissed.

“It’s a short week and we’ve got to put it past us,'' Prescott finally said, eyeing a Thursday Thanksgiving visit from the Raiders and also knowing that being "pissed'' needs to be funneled in the right direction in order to be of value. "We know the stretch ahead. There’s a lot that we can learn from (this loss).

This is a resilient team that is going to continue to fight and get better, I can promise you that.”

