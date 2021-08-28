QB Gardner Minshew Trade: Why Weren't Cowboys In?

Gardner Minshew is headed to Philadelphia and could be the starter by season's end

Jalen Hurts will likely be the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles come Week 1. Following Saturday's news, all best are off for Week 2.

The Eagles are trading for quarterback Gardner Minshew from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick. However, should Minshew play 50% of snaps in three games, the pick would actually move up to a fifth-round selection.

How does this affect the Dallas Cowboys and perhaps more important, why weren't they in on trading for the former Jags starter?

Minshew, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, became a household name down in Duval County starting in Week 1 of the season. Prior to Minshew's start, the team had agreed to terms with Super Bowl LII hero and former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles on a four-year, $88 million contract.

Foles suffered a broken clavicle during the team's season opener, allowing Minshew to start. The team brought Foles back in as QB1 following his recovery, but he struggled to build a rapport with the receivers.

Minshew would finish out the season as the team's starter, positing a 6-6 record and leading Jacksonville to trade Foles to the Chicago Bears the following offseason.

Minshew started the first seven games of the season before a thumb injury, which he at first hid from the coaching staff, put him on the bench. He would later return to the field for two games in December but would be benched for the team's finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

After a 1-15 record, the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer and drafted Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, thus ending the "Maina" after two seasons.

For his career, Minshew has completed 501-of-797 passes for 5,530 yards with 37 TDs and 11 interceptions.

The Eagles, who are projected to finish fourth in the NFC East, might have questions with Hurts as the long-term starter. If so, do they believe Minshew is a more stable option?

For Dallas, this feels like a deal that should have been considered even with the positive prognosis of quarterback Dak Prescott's "full-go" return.

The Cowboys currently have Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and second-year QB Ben DiNucci all fighting for the QB No. 2 spot.

Gilbert, who has seen the most reps to begin the game, has gone 18 of 34 passing for 214 yards and zero touchdowns. Rush has gone 25 of 38 for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

DiNucci has been the weakset in camp, throwing three interceptions in Saturday's 20-14 loss to the Houston Texans, including a 53-yard interception returned for a touchdown by safety Lonnie Johnson to tie the game in the third quarter.

Rush has suddenly jumped ahead of Gilbert. The two will duel on Sunday in the preseason finale against, ironically, the Jags team now headed by top rookie QB Trevor Lawrence..

Minshew offers values a prime backup and insurance should Prescott be sidelined due to injury. With two years of starting experience, plus a healthy offense returning to Dallas, Minshew could win games, thus keep the Cowboys in the conversation for the NFC East title.

And when thinking about the QBs currently in the league, are we sure Minshew isn't already QB2 of the division behind Prescott? Quarterback play could decide who hosts the playoff game in January, and having Minshew away from the other competitors is just good business.

Dallas will play the Eagles in Weeks 3 and 18 in the season finale. Depending on Hurts' progress, they could actually be facing "Minshew Mania" both times on their way to hopefully rebounding off the 2020 campaign.

