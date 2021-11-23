Raiders at Cowboys: Zeke & Tyron Full Practice; What About Lamb?

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to get healthy. Fast.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday got good health news in regard to two offensive standouts in Tyron Smith and Ezekiel Elliott … and are still waiting on the same for CeeDee Lamb.

Sunday's failure at the Kansas City Chiefs behind them, Tuesday marks a continuation of a short week of preparation for the team's annual Thanksgiving game, this year the 7-3 Cowboys playing host to the Raiders.

A look inside the Tuesday morning workout here at The Star, which carries some promise:

*CeeDee Lamb continues to go through concussion protocol; Dallas feels he may go Thursday. Coach Mike McCarthy predicted he might do some light work but the receiver was not on the field in the early going.

And in the end, Lamb gets a DNP for the day. That does not shut down the possibility of him playing … but again, it’s a tight week.

*Tyron Smith was going to be involved in today's practice at a level that may take him beyond "limited.'' And the left tackle was an early participant.

And indeed, he gets credited for a “full” workout - a huge help.

*Defensive end Randy Gregory remains on IR but did take to the sidelines to work on the rehab cords with trainer Britt Brown.

*Also working on the cords were QB Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, with Dak's regimen including a series of cord-involved stretches, then throws to an assistant coach, and then back to the cords.

Zeke is dealing with knee soreness but is listed as “full.”

*Rookie Kelvin Joseph is back with the team after missing the Chiefs game due to a personal issue.

*Amari Cooper, of course, remains out due to COVID protocol.

*Micah Parsons began his day lining up with the defensive linemen. … and later joked that he’s excited for the eventual return of Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence because he takes less physical abuse when playing linebacker rather than end.

The last time the Cowboys lost (as they did to the Chiefs), they responded with a 40-point win the next week (bouncing from the Denver game to the Atlanta game). It's unlikely that they will win by 40 Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders squad, but this team has shown that it can get up after a knockdown.

And Tyron and Zeke are up … and waiting on Lamb.