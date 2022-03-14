Randy Gregory Free Agency: Broncos 'Pursuing' Cowboys DE?

FRISCO - The NFL’s free agency negotiating window opened Monday with the Dallas Cowboys' plan to "prioritize'' the re-signing of defensive end Randy Gregory in place.

"We are all-in on keeping Randy,'' a source tells CowboysSI.com.

But other teams get to have other ideas, and word from Denver is that the Broncos are pursuing the ace pass-rusher.

D210SPORTS

The Broncos are among “multiple teams showing interest” in the 29-year-old veteran Gregory, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

"Showing interest'' can in part be the result of the agent "trumping up interest'' in his client; interestingly, it is reported by Klis that Gregory rep Peter Schaffer is "a coach for the Denver South High School lacrosse team''; that is a pretty cozy tidbit that would not seem to be of importance in as much as where an agent lives matters little to where a client lives.

But an agent and a reporter sharing a hometown? That can matter.

Gregory (6-5, 258 pounds) would in a sense "change positions'' if he joined the Broncos; he is officially a defensive end with the Cowboys but would likely play as an outside linebacker in Denver’s 3-4 defense.

But as a practical matter, Gregory is a speed rusher who is athletic enough to do other things ... so his job would remain: Get to the quarterback.

Gregory, who was picked by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Nebraska, has a unique knack for that. But he has also experienced behavioral problems away from the field, with the Cowboys showing patience in the last half-decade as he's worked himself back into football.

Both Gregory and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - who views himself as a Gregory mentor and friend - have talked about a "hometown discount'' for Dallas here. That confidence is part of the reason Dallas chose to tag tight end Dalton Schultz rather than Gregory.

But other teams want their piece of this; the Broncos surely are not alone in being interested.

And agent Peter Schaffer, with the responsibility of driving up his client's price tag, surely wants that point known.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!