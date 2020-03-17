CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Read the Classy Byron Jones ‘Goodbye Love Letter’ to his Cowboys ‘Maniacs’

Mike Fisher

FRIECO - Byron Jones is getting the biggest cornerback contract in NFL history with his free-agency move to the Miami Dolphins - that's a lot of bank notes. But along with that?

One love note.

“My time as a Dallas Cowboy has come to an end,” Jones wrote on social media on Monday shortly after his new five-year, $82.5 million deal (including $57 million guaranteed and $16.5 mil APY) was publicized. “I am forever grateful for the many opportunities the Jones family and (personnel boss) Will MCclay gave me over the past five years. Their commitment to my development allowed me to become the player I am today.”

That player became a stalwart for the Dallas defense, a Pro Bowler, though one Dallas decided wasn't quite worth all of these bank notes. Nevertheless, no hard feelings, as Jones continued with a specific nod to a helper inside The Star.

“I have an infinite amount of love and respect for my strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik,” he wrote, “for kicking my ass in the weight room and helping me recover from off-season hip surgery in 2018.''

And Byron closed with an acknowledgment of his guys in the Cowboys locker room with whom he obviously developed a special bond.

“To the guys in the locker room: you guys had my back through thick and thin. My success came on the coattails of your excellence on the field. I’ll miss the hell out of you maniacs, but I’ll be rooting for you from afar.

“Continue to prosper, and I’ll do the same. Byron P. Jones. (The first.)"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Tag for Dak and No Draft Party in Vegas

Our Dallas Cowboys & NFL Coronavirus News Tracker: Up-to-the-Minute Updates From Frisco and Beyond - Tag for Dak and No Draft Party in Vegas

Mike Fisher

by

WareD94

Cowboys Can't Close: Amari Cooper Hits NFL Free Agency

Cowboys Can't Close: Amari Cooper Hits NFL Free Agency

Mike Fisher

by

DrWayneMelton

No Deal, So Cowboys Put $33M Tag on QB Prescott; What Comes Next?

Dallas Gets No Deal With Dak Prescott, So The Cowboys Place The $33M Franchise Tag on the QB; As NFL Free Agency Is On the Horizon, What Comes Next?

Mike Fisher

by

Lardmond

Cowboys TE Jarwin Donating Part of New Deal to Oklahoma State Workers

Newly-Signed Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin's donation will support workers impacted by the cancellation of spring sports at Oklahoma State

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Moves to Dolphins (as Highest-Paid CB in NFL History)

Cowboys Ex Byron Jones Jumps to Dolphins (as Highest-Paid CB in NFL History)

Mike Fisher

Source: Robert Quinn is a 'Hot Commodity' But FA Open to Cowboys Return

Source: Pass-Rusher Robert Quinn is a 'Hot Commodity' on the NFL Free Agency Market - Though He Is Open to a Dallas Cowboys Return

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Sign TE Blake Jarwin to a Multi-Year Extension

The Dallas Cowboys Made a Major Move on Monday, Signing Tight End Blake Jarwin to a Four-Year Extension.

Matt Galatzan

Did Dak Prescott Turn Down a Cowboys Offer 'In Excess of Goff Deal'?

Before Dak Prescott Got Tagged on Monday, Did Did the QB Turn Down a Cowboys Offer 'In Excess of Goff Deal'?

Mike Fisher

A Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency Notebook: 'Closer on Cooper' Could Mean Tag on Dak

A Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency Notebook: 'Closer on Cooper' Could Mean Tag on Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

What Tannehill's $118M Deal Means to Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

What Ryan Tannehill's $118M Deal with the Titans Means to the Dallas Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott's Contract Talks

Mike Fisher

by

Lardmond