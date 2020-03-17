Read the Classy Byron Jones ‘Goodbye Love Letter’ to his Cowboys ‘Maniacs’

FRIECO - Byron Jones is getting the biggest cornerback contract in NFL history with his free-agency move to the Miami Dolphins - that's a lot of bank notes. But along with that?

One love note.

“My time as a Dallas Cowboy has come to an end,” Jones wrote on social media on Monday shortly after his new five-year, $82.5 million deal (including $57 million guaranteed and $16.5 mil APY) was publicized. “I am forever grateful for the many opportunities the Jones family and (personnel boss) Will MCclay gave me over the past five years. Their commitment to my development allowed me to become the player I am today.”

That player became a stalwart for the Dallas defense, a Pro Bowler, though one Dallas decided wasn't quite worth all of these bank notes. Nevertheless, no hard feelings, as Jones continued with a specific nod to a helper inside The Star.

“I have an infinite amount of love and respect for my strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik,” he wrote, “for kicking my ass in the weight room and helping me recover from off-season hip surgery in 2018.''

And Byron closed with an acknowledgment of his guys in the Cowboys locker room with whom he obviously developed a special bond.

“To the guys in the locker room: you guys had my back through thick and thin. My success came on the coattails of your excellence on the field. I’ll miss the hell out of you maniacs, but I’ll be rooting for you from afar.

“Continue to prosper, and I’ll do the same. Byron P. Jones. (The first.)"