Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard Seeing Dallas Cowboys ‘Top Doc’ About Leg Surgery

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is reportedly set for surgery to repair his broken fibula, with the procedure to take place in Dallas.

Why Dallas? Because it’s the home base of Dr. Dan Cooper, internationally-known surgeon - and known to NFL fans as the Dallas Cowboys’ top doc, the medical man on the sidelines with the big white cowboy hat.

It so happens that Dr. Cooper is also a medical consultant to Real Madrid, one of the most popular soccer clubs in the world. (Forbes ranks the Cowboys as the No. 1 franchise on the planet, and ranks Read Madrid at No. 3.)

According to the initial report from HLN, Hazard requires an ankle surgery that both parties - patient and Real Madrid - want to allow plenty of time to heal. Without the surgery, there was talk of a two-month recovery time. 

The procedure in Dallas, reportedly set for the end of this week, is another unfortunate occurrence for Hazard, the former Chelsea star in his first season with his new club. Hazard recorded just nine starts for Real Madrid, missing as many games this season as he had in his previous seven with Chelsea.

The good news is that Hazard will be in the trusted hands of Dr. Daniel Cooper, who has performed procedures on some of the most high-priced and valuable athletes in the world, including his famous surgery to help Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith back onto the field after a horrifying knee injury.

“I’ve taken care of a lot of pro athletes,” Dr. Cooper told Yahoo Sports, “and Jaylon Smith stands out as the No. 1 person in having an unwavering positive attitude. I never saw Jaylon down in the dumps, never saw Jaylon without a smile on his face. He calls it the ‘clear-eyed view.’ I never saw him waver. He just stands out.”

Hazard's injury, of course, isn't as serious as Smith's. But Dr. Cooper's involvement means Real Madrid is taking it as seriously as possible.

