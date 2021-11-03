LOOK: Why 'Red, White & Blue' Stripes Are Back on Cowboys Helmets

“This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” says Charlotte Jones of the Cowboys

FRISCO - For the first time since the 1976 season, the Dallas Cowboys will wear a red stripe on their helmets to honor our country’s Armed Forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game this week as the Cowboys play host to the Denver Broncos at noon on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

One of the traditional pair of blue stripes that runs through the center of the Cowboys helmets will be replaced with a red stripe, replicating the red, white and blue display that was so popularly worn by the team throughout the entire 1976 season while celebrating the nation’s Bicentennial.

Eight Medal of Honor recipients will be in attendance at the game and will be on the field for ceremonies at halftime along with current representatives of our nation’s Armed Forces.

“This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” said Charlotte Jones, Cowboys executive and chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. “We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation’s most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom.

Added Jones: "The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country’s military—and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them.”

Additionally, both the Cowboys and Broncos helmets will be adorned with Medal of Honor decals in recognition of the National Medal of Honor Museum (photo linked below) as well as decals depicting the NFL’s Salute to Service emblem and the American flag.

The museum, set to break ground in early 2022, will recognize the acts of valor by Medal of Honor recipients, as well as celebrate how they espouse the timeless American ideals of courage and sacrifice, patriotism and citizenship, and integrity and commitment they represent.

Charlotte Jones serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Museum and has spearheaded the campaign to fund the construction of the National Medal of Honor Museum, an effort that has already secured $116.5 million of the museum’s $195 million fundraising goal, with special appreciation for the generous contributions of its founding donors program.

A national public service announcement to promote the museum project, with National Medal of Honor Museum Honorable Directors, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will make its debut on game day, both on FOX and on the video board at AT&T Stadium.