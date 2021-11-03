Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    First LOOK: 'Red, White & Blue' Stripes Back on Cowboys Helmets for NFL 'Salute to Service' vs. Broncos

    “This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” says Charlotte Jones of the Cowboys
    Author:

    FRISCO - For the first time since the 1976 season, the Dallas Cowboys will wear a red stripe on their helmets to honor our country’s Armed Forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game this week as the Cowboys play host to the Denver Broncos at noon on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

    One of the traditional pair of blue stripes that runs through the center of the Cowboys helmets will be replaced with a red stripe, replicating the red, white and blue display that was so popularly worn by the team throughout the entire 1976 season while celebrating the nation’s Bicentennial.

    Eight Medal of Honor recipients will be in attendance at the game and will be on the field for ceremonies at halftime along with current representatives of our nation’s Armed Forces.

    “This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” said Charlotte Jones, Cowboys executive and chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. “We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation’s most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice, while preserving our freedom. 

    No image description

    cowboys roger red
    Play

    LOOK: Why 'Red, White & Blue' Stripes Are Back on Cowboys Helmets

    “This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” says Charlotte Jones of the Cowboys

    6 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Micah Vkings
    Play

    Parsons' Precursor: Cowboys' Rookie Wins NFC Award

    Micah Parsons gets recognition for dominating performance in Minnesota

    15 minutes ago
    Dalton Schultz
    Play

    Cowboys LISTEN: Is 2018 Draft Class a Success?

    Locked On Cowboys: Should the Cowboys move La'el Collins to left tackle + grading the 2018 draft

    40 minutes ago

    Added Jones: "The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country’s military—and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them.”

    Additionally, both the Cowboys and Broncos helmets will be adorned with Medal of Honor decals in recognition of the National Medal of Honor Museum (photo linked below) as well as decals depicting the NFL’s Salute to Service emblem and the American flag.

    The museum, set to break ground in early 2022, will recognize the acts of valor by Medal of Honor recipients, as well as celebrate how they espouse the timeless American ideals of courage and sacrifice, patriotism and citizenship, and integrity and commitment they represent.

    Charlotte Jones serves as the Chairman of the Board for the Museum and has spearheaded the campaign to fund the construction of the National Medal of Honor Museum, an effort that has already secured $116.5 million of the museum’s $195 million fundraising goal, with special appreciation for the generous contributions of its founding donors program.

    A national public service announcement to promote the museum project, with National Medal of Honor Museum Honorable Directors, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama will make its debut on game day, both on FOX and on the video board at AT&T Stadium.

    cowboys roger red
    News

    LOOK: Why 'Red, White & Blue' Stripes Are Back on Cowboys Helmets

    6 minutes ago
    Cowboys - Micah Vkings
    News

    Parsons' Precursor: Cowboys' Rookie Wins NFC Award

    15 minutes ago
    Dalton Schultz
    News

    Cowboys LISTEN: Is 2018 Draft Class a Success?

    40 minutes ago
    dak kellen blue
    News

    ‘Different Dak’ ‘Awesome’ in ‘New’ Cowboys Job

    3 hours ago
    mccarthy tyron
    News

    Cowboys Reveal Plan: Injured Tyron Smith Sitting vs. Broncos?

    4 hours ago
    NFL-Aaron-Rodgers-Green-Bay-Packers-Dak-Prescott-Dallas-Cowboys
    News

    Packers QB Rodgers OUT with COVID

    4 hours ago
    Cowboys - La'el
    News

    Cowboys Rumor: Plan to Cut La’el?

    6 hours ago
    0AC28740-CDD9-4DA5-A4D0-D6612D85204C
    News

    LISTEN: Cowboys Cut Anae, Hope for Tank

    Nov 2, 2021