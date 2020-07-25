Reggie Robinson II Officially Signs Cowboys Rookie 4-Year Contract

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys on Saturday officially reached a four-year rookie deal with fourth-round pick Reggie Robinson.

The Cowboys have also signed to a four-year deal fifth-round pick Bradlee Anae and have an agreement (with a signing to come) with seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci.

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz remain unsigned. The Cowboys expect agreements - and then, pending physicals - signed contracts in many cases by this weekend.

A Cleburne, Texas native, Robinson played in 41 games in four years at Tulsa, becoming a starter midway through his freshman season and excelling both as a starting cornerback and as a special-teamer.

In his college career, Robinson totaled 132 tackles, 34 pass deflections, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

Robinson was pinpointed as a “pet cat” by Cowboys personnel boss and along with Alabama’s Diggs could figure prominently in what Dallas views as a revamped secondary in the wake of the free agency departure to the Miami Dolphins of No. 1 Byron Jones.

On Tuesday the entire squad is scheduled to be at work at The Star under the supervision of new coach Mike McCarthy and staff for the official full start of training camp.