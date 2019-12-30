Report: Cowboys Aide Kris Richard to Interview for Giants Head Coaching Job

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are bitter NFL rivals who suddenly share a cozy seat on the Coaching Carousel.

The ties presently come in three forms, the latest being an ESPN report that Cowboys top defensive assistant Kris Richard will Interview for the Giants head coaching spot just vacated by the fired Pat Shurmur.

Richard was a hot coaching candidate after serving as the defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl Seattle Seahawks. In Dallas for the last two years he’s been the “passing game coordinator'' working alongside defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

in addition to the dynamic credentials of the 40-year-old Richard, his interview would satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Richard's contract in Dallas is up, though contrary to the irresponsible reports, the Cowboys haven't fired him or "the entire staff.''

Meanwhile, Baylor head coach and New York native Matt Rhule, 44, is said to be a Giants candidate - and there are those with knowledge of his situation that believe he could be a “real deal“ candidate for the Cowboys in replacing lame duck Jason Garrett, whose eventual ouster is on hold as Monday nightfall comes to The Star.

The future of Garrett, 53, who is almost certainly on the outs in Dallas as the head coach (though the Cowboys informed the media on Monday evening that there would be no official announcement regarding his dismissal today)? Garrett has deep ties not only with the Cowboys organization but with the Giants organization as well