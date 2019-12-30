CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Report: Cowboys Aide Kris Richard to Interview for Giants Head Coaching Job

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are bitter NFL rivals who suddenly share a cozy seat on the Coaching Carousel.

The ties presently come in three forms, the latest being an ESPN report that Cowboys top defensive assistant Kris Richard will Interview for the Giants head coaching spot just vacated by the fired Pat Shurmur.

Richard was a hot coaching candidate after serving as the defensive coordinator for the Super Bowl Seattle Seahawks. In Dallas for the last two years he’s been the “passing game coordinator'' working alongside defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.

in addition to the dynamic credentials of the 40-year-old Richard, his interview would satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Richard's contract in Dallas is up, though contrary to the irresponsible reports, the Cowboys haven't fired him or "the entire staff.''

Meanwhile, Baylor head coach and New York native Matt Rhule, 44, is said to be a Giants candidate - and there are those with knowledge of his situation that believe he could be a “real deal“ candidate for the Cowboys in replacing lame duck Jason Garrett, whose eventual ouster is on hold as Monday nightfall comes to The Star.

The future of Garrett, 53, who is almost certainly on the outs in Dallas as the head coach (though the Cowboys informed the media on Monday evening that there would be no official announcement regarding his dismissal today)? Garrett has deep ties not only with the Cowboys organization but with the Giants organization as well

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Source: Possible Cowboys Coach Candidate Matt Rhule of Baylor is 'The Real Deal'

Mike Fisher

A Source Tells CowboysSI.com That Possible Cowboys Coach Candidate Matt Rhule of Baylor - Who Might Be High On The Giants' Wish List - is 'The Real Deal'

'I Am About Change': Jerry Jones Casts An Eye Toward the Cowboys Future

Mike Fisher

"The times,'' Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says, "call for change."

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan

With their playoff hopes on the brink, the Dallas Cowboys look to keep their season alive when the face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Too Little Too Late: Cowboys Dominate Redskins in Meaningless 47-16 Season Finale Win

Matt Galatzan

The Dallas Cowboys closed their season with a win, but it was all for nothing, as they will miss playoffs after another disappointing year.

NFL Black Monday for Cowboys Coaches? Premature Reports of Firings Are 'B.S.'

Mike Fisher

Is It NFL Black Monday For The Cowboys Coaching Staff? Come Inside The Star to Learn That the Premature Reports of Firings Are 'B.S.'

'General Lee's Last Stand?' Cowboys LB Set To Evaluate Future

Mike Fisher

Among The Many Potential Changes In Store For the Cowboys Once 2019 Ends: Sean Lee's Contemplation of his Future

Exclusive: Cowboys' Garrett Says He's Meeting With Joneses About Job Future Today in Noon Hour

Mike Fisher

In An Exclusive Interview, Jason Garrett Says He's Meeting With Joneses About His Dallas Cowboys Job Future Today in the Noon Hour

'If This Is The End ...' Jason Witten Begins The Contemplation of His Cowboys Future

Mike Fisher

Dallas' Iconic Tight End Jason Witten Says Goodbye to 2019 And Begins The Contemplation of His Cowboys Future

Fish Predicts: The Cowboys Will Top Washington - And Will Sneak Peeks At The TV

Mike Fisher

We Check in from AT&T Stadium With a 'Fish Predicts': The Cowboys Will Top Washington Today, And No Matter What Garrett Says, Will Sneak Peeks At The TV

Cowboys Inactives News: Byron, Tyron and Antwaun All Missing Today vs. Redskins

Mike Fisher

The Redskins at Cowboys Inactives Are In, and Here at AT&T Stadium We Give You the Ramifications of the Health Status of Byron Jones and Tyron Smith