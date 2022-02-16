‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Adrian Peterson Airplane Arrest

Peterson says, “Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger.”

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson.

Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.

“The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand,” Peterson said. “Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger.”

Peterson admitted that he and Ashley engaged in a verbal altercation on the plane, but is denying that any physical harm came to his wife.

“We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines,” Peterson said. “Domestic violence? You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that.”

According to a report from TMZ, those charges are scheduled to be dismissed. The Los Angeles DA’s office tells TMZ that it has elected not to charge the 36-year-old Hall-of-Fame talent.

Peterson’s wife, Ashley, released a statement on Wednesday conceding that the couple got into a verbal altercation, but she also asked for privacy as she and Adrian work through the issue.

Peterson played high school football in Texas, starred at the University of Oklahoma, and then became an iconic NFL name starting with the Minnesota Vikings. He had a stint with Washington, was long-rumored to have a connection with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and in 2021 appeared in four games for two different teams.