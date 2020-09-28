Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31: 10 Whitty Observations - Exasperating Entertainment

Seattle Seahawks 38, Dallas Cowboys 31: 10 Whitty Observations About Sunday's Week 3 Exercise in Exasperating Entertainment ...

10. 1-2 record be damned, Cowboys are as entertaining as they are exasperating. Controversial, game-deciding offensive pass interference with 31 seconds remaining in Week 1. Dramatic, historic 20-point comeback sealed by field goal at the buzzer in Week 2. And in Sunday’s Week 3, they essentially had a match point, but allowed a 4th-and-3 Seahawks’ conversion and then ultimately lost when Dak Prescott’s desperation pass was intercepted in the end zone with 14 seconds remaining.

9. If you predicted this game would come down to Russell Wilson vs. Cedric Wilson, you’re lying. Either my TV was on the fritz or the Cowboys’ previously anonymous receiver was effortlessly running away from Seahawks’ defenders in catching the first two touchdowns of his career.

But Seattle’s quarterback trumped him with five (should’ve been six) touchdown passes. The Cowboys covered Tyler Lockett as though he had just tested positive for COVID-19.

8. Trailing 39-30 against the Atlanta Falcons, Mike McCarthy – citing science and math and irrefutable analytics – went for two. Trailing 30-21 against the Seahawks, he … kicked the extra point.

Bottom line: Gut instinct plays a role. Which renders analytics useless. The end.

7. After creative play-calling that resulted in six consecutive opening-drive passes, the Cowboys finally scored their initial first-quarter points of the season. Before Greg Zuerlein’s field goal that provided an early 3-0 lead, Dallas had been outscored, 27-0. Zuerlein, however, missed an extra point and had another one blocked.

He’s like a pitcher with way too much movement on his 100-mph fastball. Happy on power, hollow on precision.

6. Prescott was, as usual, extremely enigmatic. He became the first Cowboys’ quarterback to throw for 400+ yards in consecutive games. But also threw two interceptions and was lucky not to suffer another one late in the game when Seahawks’ cornerback Tre Flowers dropped, bobbled and ultimately kicked an easy pick into a Michael Gallup completion.

Prescott, who wants elite money, had a chance to earn it with his team trailing by seven with three timeouts left and 1:47 remaining. He made a remarkable play to maintain his balance and escape a sack on 3-and-11 from Seattle’s 25, but negated it with a ill-advised Fail Mary that was picked off in the end zone.

5. There have been 16,579 games in NFL history. Fittingly zany, this one was the first with a halftime score of 23-15.

Blame it on the pandemic.

4. Despite the barrage of injuries in the secondary and offensive line and the 30-15 deficit one minute into the second half, the Cowboys valiantly – again – rallied. They forged a 31-30 lead and had Wilson down to his last play. But on 4th-and-3, the Seahawks’ quarterback calmly dropped back and – without a hint of pressure – zinged an 11-yard completion over the middle to tight end Greg Olsen.

3. Getting burned by five yards notwithstanding, rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs displayed uncanny savvy and effort in producing a second-quarter, punch-from-behind touchback on what should have been a 62-yard Seahawks’ touchdown. The hustle play was made possible only by unfathomable premature showboating by Leon Lett. ... Er, D.K. Metcalf.

Minus Diggs’ play, the beleaguered Cowboys’ secondary would’ve surrendered four touchdown passes and 30 points in a hideous first half.

2. In the end, the Cowboys didn’t have enough depth for a second consecutive miraculous comeback. Safety Darian Thompson allowed the game-winning touchdown catch to Metcalf and, on the last drive, backup left tackle Brandon Knight – filling in for Tyron Smith and wearing Doug Free’s old No. 68 – allowed the key sack of Prescott.

1. Silver (and blue) lining? Even though they are a “fidget spinner” onside kick from being 0-3, the Cowboys are tied for first place in the NFC Least.

Let’s face it, the abysmal division is the worst group of football teams this side of the Big 12 Conference. Through three weeks, the NFC East is 2-9-1 and its lone win outside the division is, sure enough, the Cowboys’ improbable rally to beat the Falcons.