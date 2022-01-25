Skip to main content

Sean McVay vs. Jerry Jones: Clashing Messages to Cowboys, Rams & Niners Fans

Rams’ Sean McVay: “Can’t wait to be able to do it and don’t sell those tickets!”

FRISCO - They are red, white and … green.

NFL fans come adorned in all sorts of colors - 32 different variations. But while Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been fairly inviting when it comes to visitors trying to “take over” AT&T Stadium, as he noted before Dallas’ recent playoff loss to San Francisco, coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are taking a more proactive approach to dealing with Niners Nation in Sunday’s NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium.

“[I’m] really grateful for those Rams fans,” McVay announced. “Hold onto those tickets and it’ll be much appreciated. … Our guys are looking forward to putting on a good show against a great opponent. 

“Can’t wait to be able to do it and don’t sell those tickets!”

Cowboys - 49ers ATT
Cowboys - Dak 49ers Final Play
75E23C69-8A0A-49D9-BBDC-79ACA43A01C6
jerry star
jerry cheer ox
IMG_9808
IMG_9960

The 49ers fans “travel well”; they didn’t “take over” in Dallas but they certainly had a presence. And the last time the Rams played host to their NFC West rival 49ers?

Yes, SoFi was painted red.

McVay is hoping for a different look and feel in this Sunday’s NFC Championship.

“I thought the Monday night atmosphere [against the Cardinals] was electric and looking to create something [similar] — and even that much more — for the NFC Championship,” McVay said.

No image description

75E23C69-8A0A-49D9-BBDC-79ACA43A01C6
Play

Sean McVay vs. Jerry Jones: Clashing Messages to Cowboys, Rams & Niners Fans

Rams’ Sean McVay: “Can’t wait to be able to do it and don’t sell those tickets!”

20 seconds ago
20 seconds ago
mcc payton
Play

Cowboys? Saints? TV? Coach Sean Payton ‘Changes Mind Every 2 Seconds’

“Sean changes his mind every two seconds,” Glazer says. “We talk about it a lot …”

33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago
kris r
Play

Cowboys Ex Kris Richard Gets NFL Interview: 'I Wanna Be A Rock Star' - But Not Just as Coach

"I'm very proud of our work with the Cowboys,'' Richard told CowboysSI.com.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Before the San Francisco game at Dallas, Jones assured that it would be a Cowboys-centric crowd, and he was right; the large majority of the 100,000-plus ticket owners went home unhappy due to the 49ers’ upset victory. a few weeks ago.

The Cowboys owner also said the pro-49ers fans were welcome at AT&T, and in fairness to the situation, the Cowboys stadium is a Mecca of sorts for football fans. That feeds the other teams’ fans’ desire to visit.

SoFi - L.A.s dazzling new stadium and the site of this year’s Super Bowl (which means the Rams are a win away from playing a Super home game) - is surely also a tourist attraction.

And it seems like Sean McVay would love for Niners fans to visit for a tour … in the offseason.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

75E23C69-8A0A-49D9-BBDC-79ACA43A01C6
News

Sean McVay vs. Jerry Jones: Clashing Messages to Cowboys, Rams & Niners Fans

20 seconds ago
mcc payton
News

Cowboys? Saints? TV? Coach Sean Payton ‘Changes Mind Every 2 Seconds’

33 minutes ago
kris r
News

Cowboys Ex Kris Richard Gets NFL Interview: 'I Wanna Be A Rock Star' - But Not Just as Coach

2 hours ago
9EA5B457-A70A-46F2-9CB2-834FE85A6C26
News

Giant Leap: Coach Quinn ‘Package Deal’ to Leave Cowboys for New York?

4 hours ago
3C88339C-438A-42C4-8D7E-FA2DF47B3359
News

Shaq Tells Cowboys to Fire Mike McCarthy, Hire Coach Deion Sanders

18 hours ago
3B9BCA4D-A6D0-4172-BE11-979987B3459E
News

NFL Draft: Aggies DT DeMarvin Leal as Cowboys Versatile Stud?

19 hours ago
troy sean p
News

Cowboys Ex Troy Aikman Leaving FOX - With Saints Coach Sean Payton As Replacement?

22 hours ago
F25304AA-1DE6-47C5-9DCB-591A8B4EFD45
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Coach Dan Quinn Traveling To Broncos for 2nd Interview

22 hours ago