Sean McVay vs. Jerry Jones: Clashing Messages to Cowboys, Rams & Niners Fans

Rams’ Sean McVay: “Can’t wait to be able to do it and don’t sell those tickets!”

FRISCO - They are red, white and … green.

NFL fans come adorned in all sorts of colors - 32 different variations. But while Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been fairly inviting when it comes to visitors trying to “take over” AT&T Stadium, as he noted before Dallas’ recent playoff loss to San Francisco, coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are taking a more proactive approach to dealing with Niners Nation in Sunday’s NFC Championship at SoFi Stadium.

“[I’m] really grateful for those Rams fans,” McVay announced. “Hold onto those tickets and it’ll be much appreciated. … Our guys are looking forward to putting on a good show against a great opponent.

The 49ers fans “travel well”; they didn’t “take over” in Dallas but they certainly had a presence. And the last time the Rams played host to their NFC West rival 49ers?

Yes, SoFi was painted red.

McVay is hoping for a different look and feel in this Sunday’s NFC Championship.

“I thought the Monday night atmosphere [against the Cardinals] was electric and looking to create something [similar] — and even that much more — for the NFC Championship,” McVay said.

Before the San Francisco game at Dallas, Jones assured that it would be a Cowboys-centric crowd, and he was right; the large majority of the 100,000-plus ticket owners went home unhappy due to the 49ers’ upset victory. a few weeks ago.

The Cowboys owner also said the pro-49ers fans were welcome at AT&T, and in fairness to the situation, the Cowboys stadium is a Mecca of sorts for football fans. That feeds the other teams’ fans’ desire to visit.

SoFi - L.A.s dazzling new stadium and the site of this year’s Super Bowl (which means the Rams are a win away from playing a Super home game) - is surely also a tourist attraction.

And it seems like Sean McVay would love for Niners fans to visit for a tour … in the offseason.

