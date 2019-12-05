Selfie Stuck: Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods Arrested For Marijuana Possession

CHICAGO - Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods will be inactive for tonight’s game here at Chicago due to a knee injury but he finds himself in the headlines nevertheless due to an arrest for marijuana possession. Sources tell CowboysSI.com that Woods was in his vehicle filming a social-media “selfie” on Tuesday evening when Frisco Police approached. ... and he was arrested shortly thereafter.



This morning, 105.3 The Fan noted that “a Cowboy is about to be in legal trouble.” Moments later, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the story, writing:



“Antwaun Woods was arrested on Tuesday at a traffic stop and charged with possession of marijuana over two ounces but less than four ounces, tampering with evidence, and he was cited for possession of paraphernalia, Frisco PD tells me.”



Woods, 26, is in his second year with the Cowboys. He was an undrafted free agent out of USC and after a brush stint with the Tennessee Titans has been a starter for Dallas, nicknamed “The Human Log” for his run-stopping skills.