Sleepover: Coach Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Interview Spans Two Days

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - While Jason Garrett hangs on to the title of "head coach'' and is petitioning to keep the job, the Dallas Cowboys are moving on, with interviews surely planned and others conducted - and in the case of Mike McCarthy, the interview spanning two days.

The Dallas interview with McCarthy, the former Packers head coach, began on Saturday and continued on Sunday, we're told. Meanwhile, the Cowboys also spend weekend time with Marvin Lewis, the former Bengals coach, who we're told could end up being a defensive coordinator candidate in Dallas.

Lewis could work in tandem with Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, who we've noted is a Cowboys head-coaching candidate suddenly surrounded by so much silence that a "wink-wink'' agreement could be in play. FOX's Jay Glazer reports that Jerry Jones could be looking at Mike Zimmer for the position, if the Vikings were to fire him. We're told Zimmer would prefer to remain in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Glazer also reports that the Cowboys "want to interview some defensive-minded coaches.'' But that's a mischaracterization, we're told; the Cowboys want to explore offense, defense, NFL, college ... you name it. Therefore, the many reports that suggest the Cowboys only want "an NFL guy'' are also false.

McCarthy, who we think might end up in Carolina, where he's also interviewed twice, spent 13 seasons as the Green Bay head coach, where he won a Super Bowl and had a 125-77-2 record. In Dallas, the Jones family would want him to team with Dak Prescott as he did with Aaron Rodgers. Yes, there was McCarthy/Rodgers conflict. But the rewards were substantial ... just as the Cowboys' weekend-long visit with McCarthy has been.

