Source: Cowboys 'Open' to NFL Free Agency Pursuit of DT 'Snacks' Harrison

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys, in a general change of philosophy, are “open” to the idea of an NFL Free Agency pursuit of long-time run-stopping defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

Under the previous Cowboys coaching regime, the idea of a space-eating 1-Tech defensive tackle was not only not a priority; it was not desired. Nor was the idea of paying big bucks for such a player.

The second part of that equation hasn’t been solved yet; Harrison was recently released by the Detroit Lions in part due to his $8.5 million base salary.

But under new coach Mike McCarthy, beef on the interior defense - at the right price - is suddenly desired. That explains Dallas’ surprising signing of Gerald McCoy, the 3-Tech defensive tackle, who is a massive up-the-field weapon at 6-4 and 300.

Harrison is 6-3, 350. And just as six-time Pro Bowler McCoy’s three-year contract base is $6.1 mil APY in part because he’s 32, maybe there is a discount to be had because he’s 31.

There is another fun similarity. McCoy is excited to sign with Dallas in part because he's from Oklahoma and he's got family in DFW. Harrison, as it happens, on social media lists his "home'' as Dallas/Louisiana; he's in fact a native of Louisiana. And ...

"I live in Dallas,'' Harrison recently noted on Twitter when asked about a Cowboys connection.

In the end, the idea of pairing McCoy and Harrison inside is a tantalizing one ... as long as it’s a cap-friendly one.