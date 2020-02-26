Source: Cowboys Re-Open Contract Talks With QB Dak Prescott

The CBA walls aren't closing in on the Dallas Cowboys yet, but they have nevertheless been motivated to re-open contract talks with CAA agent Todd France regarding free-agent-to-be Dak Prescott, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones spearheaded the Wednesday meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which marks the first time the club has talked seriously with France about the quarterback's coming new deal since September, when both sides drew close to an agreement that sources have told us would've paid Prescott in the range of $34 million APY.

The Cowboys' commitment to Prescott seems clear, as expressed in Indy on Wednesday by new coach Mike McCarthy. He acknowledged the realities of the business of contract negotiations and the salary cap, his thoughts were made clear.

McCarthy was asked if Dak Prescott is this team's franchise quarterback.

"Definitely,'' McCarthy said. "It's exactly where we want to be with Dak. I think what he's done to this point speaks for itself. Dak is in a business situation right now. I've gone through this as a head coach with a number of my players in the past and, like anything, I think it's just time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter."

That's really where we are as an organization and that's where Dak is in his personal (pursuit) to get a contract done.''

The Cowboys and Prescott (via CAA) are working toward a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in franchise history. Prescott last year threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 65.1-percent completion rate. He is more than just a centerpiece of the offense; he's also a centerpiece of the locker room, and while the franchise tag remains in play, so does Prescott's option of withholding his services as a coming free agent.

Prescott has expressed optimism about an eventual deal and so has the Jones family.

How does the coach prioritize the QB position and the importance of defense and the rest?

"Defense gets teams to the Super Bowl,'' McCarthy said, "quarterbacks win Super Bowls.''