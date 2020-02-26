Cowboys SI
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Source: Cowboys Re-Open Contract Talks With QB Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

The CBA walls aren't closing in on the Dallas Cowboys yet, but they have nevertheless been motivated to re-open contract talks with CAA agent Todd France regarding free-agent-to-be Dak Prescott, a source tells CowboysSI.com.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones spearheaded the Wednesday meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which marks the first time the club has talked seriously with France about the quarterback's coming new deal since September, when both sides drew close to an agreement that sources have told us would've paid Prescott in the range of $34 million APY.

The Cowboys' commitment to Prescott seems clear, as expressed in Indy on Wednesday by new coach Mike McCarthy. He acknowledged the realities of the business of contract negotiations and the salary cap, his thoughts were made clear.

McCarthy was asked if Dak Prescott is this team's franchise quarterback.

"Definitely,'' McCarthy said. "It's exactly where we want to be with Dak. I think what he's done to this point speaks for itself. Dak is in a business situation right now. I've gone through this as a head coach with a number of my players in the past and, like anything, I think it's just time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter."

That's really where we are as an organization and that's where Dak is in his personal (pursuit) to get a contract done.''

The Cowboys and Prescott (via CAA) are working toward a contract that will make him the highest-paid player in franchise history. Prescott last year threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 65.1-percent completion rate. He is more than just a centerpiece of the offense; he's also a centerpiece of the locker room, and while the franchise tag remains in play, so does Prescott's option of withholding his services as a coming free agent.

Prescott has expressed optimism about an eventual deal and so has the Jones family.

How does the coach prioritize the QB position and the importance of defense and the rest?

"Defense gets teams to the Super Bowl,'' McCarthy said, "quarterbacks win Super Bowls.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: Cowboys Not Ruling Out a Comeback For Controversial David Irving

In Our Exclusive Report, A Source Tells Us The Dallas Cowboys Are Not Ruling Out A Comeback For Controversial NFL Outsider David Irving

Mike Fisher

Is Dak the Cowboys 'Franchise QB'? 'Definitely,' Says Coach McCarthy

There Are Issues of Dollars and Sense and Business, But Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Gives a Firm Answer about QB Dak Prescott at the NFL Scouting Combine

Mike Fisher

McCarthy On Cowboys WRs: He Wants Both Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb Back

Randall Cobb and Mike McCarthy Have A Green Bay Packers-Based Relationship and Maybe a Secret To Work On Together From Inside The Dallas Cowboys' Receivers Room ... Where the New Coach Wants Both Cobb and Amari Cooper Returning

Mike Fisher

Lessons Learned from a Month of Cowboys NFL Mock Drafts

After a month of Dallas Cowboys 7-round NFL mock drafts, I pull back and take a look at the lessons learned from those selections

Matthew Postins

Jerry Jones NFL Anniversary: His 3 Worst Cowboys Moves

Jerry Jones Is A Polarizing NFL Figure. We Mark The 31st Anniversary of His Purchase of the Dallas Cowboys With His '3 Worst Moves

BriAmaranthus

by

Mustari

NFL Players To Vote On New CBA; What's The Cowboys Impact?

The NFL Players Will Now Vote On A New CBA That Can Create 10 Years of Labor Peace; What's The Impact on The Dallas Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Flawed Plan on Defense: Squeeze Byron Jones, Draft for Help

If The Dallas Cowboys Stick With What They Say Is Their Plan On Defense Regarding Byron Jones and the NFL Draft ... It's A Flawed Plan

Mike Fisher

Double-Trouble: The Problem With Cowboys Trade Ideas On Slay And Diggs

NFL Spit-Balling And Brain-Storming Is Fun. But Here's A Case of Double-Trouble With the Dallas Cowboys Trade Ideas On Slay And Diggs

Mike Fisher

by

Starlover2016

Cowboys Comeback? The Mahomes Influence On Dez Bryant Dallas Doesn't Want to See

Cowboys Comeback? The Kansas City Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes Influence On Dez Bryant That Dallas Doesn't Want to See

Mike Fisher

by

Starlover2016

Cowboys Ex David Irving Seeks NFL Reinstatement; Some 1-on-1 Reflections

Dallas Cowboys Ex David Irving, Outspoken Marijuana Guy, Says He's Seeking NFL Reinstatement; Some 1-on-1 Reflections From Our Visit With Him

Mike Fisher