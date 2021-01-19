Source: Cowboys 'Best Teacher' To Interview As Bears Coordinator

Dallas Cowboys Source On George Edwards: 'Smart, Tough Teacher' - And He Gets Interview For Bears Defensive Coordinator Job

FRISCO - Dan Quinn got the top job as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator. And Dallas would like to retain George Edwards to work under him in some capacity.

But the Chicago Bears have other ideas.

An NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that the Bears want to interview Edwards, along with Colts assistant Jonathan Gannon (and likely others) for the Chicago defensive coordinator job.

Edwards, who spent last year on the Cowboys staff as a senior defensive assistant, was interviewed by head coach Mike McCarthy and the front office for the coordinator job here before they eventually tabbed Quinn. One person close to the situation termed it a "courtesy'' interview. But that doesn't change the high opinion people at The Star have for Edwards, the former Vikings defensive coordinator.

"Edwards,'' one source said, "is the smartest, toughest teacher in the building.''

READ MORE: Dallas Coach Tracker: Every Cowboys Move.

Edwards has experience as a coordinator, most famously in Minnesota, where he oversaw the defense for Mike Zimmer - another person with Dallas connections who surely respects Edwards. One person close to the situation tells us that Edwards' NFC North experience is a plus to the Bears.

Edwards is a McCarthy guy (not an associate of the fired coordinator Mike Nolan), and also once coached with Quinn in Miami. Dallas' ability to retain Edwards in some capacity - as a linebackers coach, as he once was in Dallas or continuing as a "senior assistant'' - would mark an overall improvement of this staff.

But Chicago is looking for an improvement to its staff as well - and looking for somebody in charge.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys Legend Roger Staubach Details Family's Mental-Health Struggles